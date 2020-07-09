First Annual Alamarin-Jet Online Waterjet Conference

Alamarin-Jet Oy, a leading manufacturer of waterjet propulsion systems, is pleased to announce the First Annual Online Waterjet Conference, to be held Tuesday, August 4, at 2:00 pm Singapore Time (8:00 am Paris Time).

Learn about high speed propulsion and vessel design from three expert panels: Engine Manufacturers, Marine Equipment Manufacturers, Naval Architects and Designers.

Alamarin-Jet has brought together three panels of industry experts to discuss issues of high speed vessel design and performance. Learn from the leading manufacturers and industry experts in high speed vessel design and manufacturing. Absolutely free of charge, with simple registration online.

Engine Manufacturers' Panel: Scania, MAN, Nanni Energy, Moteurs Baudouin, Steyr, Volvo Penta, Yanmar

Marine Equipment Manufacturers' Panel: ZF, Wärtsila, Seacross, Hawc Tech, Counterfire, France Helices

Naval Architects' Panel: MCS, Buoyancy Consultants, HSBO, Baird Maritime, Univa, Meyer Norschau Design, Spectre Marine, Nicolas Skaf, Meyer Norschau

Since 1976, Alamarin-Jet Oy are world leading manufacturers of waterjet propulsion units and controls systems. Suitable for input power up to 1500kW / 2040HP, Alamarin-Jet are renowned for a innovative, robust and efficient design philosophy. As global suppliers to marine sectors such as military, police, fishing, offshore supply and superyachts, Alamarin- Jet are the trusted partner when reliability and service are at the forefront of operational requirement.

Alamarin-Jet have been pushing water jet innovation particularly in the last 10 years introducing technical features such as the patented Combi-Frame, a jet frame design which allows for multiple installation methods in AJ 245 and AJ 285 as well as the patented Dual Angle Shaft recently introduced in the OMEGA SERIES jets which allows 2 different shaft angles without changing jet inclination.

Alamarin-Jet see the importance in future technologies within the marine industry and therefore have invested heavily in next generation control and monitoring systems, including fully autonomous operations, collision avoidance, remote surveillance and remote monitoring. All built on the SIGMA VESSEL PROPULSION platform.