Seechum App -The Netflix of Social Connections launched today in 188 countries

Seechum, a new Social Connections Mobile App, officially launched globally on the App Store, after a short beta release in the UK. The launch comes off the back of a successful seed funding round which closed at the end of 2019.

Seechum is the world’s first on-demand, video-based Social Connection Mobile App, enabling entertaining social experiences between individuals from more than 180 countries.

In a social media-disrupted world, Seechum provides a timely platform for authentic human connection. Understanding that communication styles will become more personal, and content will be ​tailored​ to more specific, relevant topics, Seechum has developed a first-of-its-kind, social science-based, AI-driven search engine algorithm which matches members who seek social connections with other people (Chums).

Through machine learning and driven by personality indicators within categories of information, common interests and experiences, the app identifies ‘personal chemistry’ and matches users based on “common ground’ - a vital ingredient for establishing long-term, sustainable social connections.

Seechum created a patent-pending scheduling and automated video-calling technology for connecting two parties simultaneously and privately. The platform initiates calls to both parties without the need to share phone numbers or emails, ensuring complete control of personal contact information and therefore eliminates users’ deception risks which are widely associated with traditional social media

Seechum charges $10 (Or 10 pounds in the UK and 10 Euros in the EU) per 45 minutes of social connection call with a Chum, with a one free call trial to each/all new users.

Founder and CEO Moses Gotlieb explains why he has started Social Connection:

“Not knowing that a global pandemic could make Seechum’s global release historical, the ability to connect individuals in isolated communicates from all over the world has become more relevant than ever before. A basic human need is a connection and social distancing does not mean a social shutdown. Even before COVID -19, our society was experiencing a massive loneliness epidemic. Social isolation became common, and we are encountering social media fatigue from a constant exposure to biased content, influencer hegemony as well as mental health issues related to the unrealistic pressures of fitting in. People wish for a boundless world where they feel they can belong, and be accepted, just as they are. Seechum’s social connections available - anytime, anywhere, is leading a new paradigm.

