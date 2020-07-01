Louis Law Group opens new office in Tampa to assist residents with property damage claims

Louis Law Group is opening a new office in Tampa to address the increasing demand for its reputable and well-known legal services. Regardless of the size or scope of their property damage claims, Louis Law Group can help clients get the compensation they deserve.

Louis Law Group, one of Florida’s most reputable and well-respected injury and property claim law firms, is establishing an office in Tampa. The Tampa office provides yet another avenue for Louis Law Group attorneys to help clients receive full and just compensation more conveniently and effectively.

With a team of eight attorneys and years of experience in fighting insurance companies, Louis Law Group has extensive experience handling property damage claims. Property damage claims come in many shapes and sizes, and the firm’s professionals are familiar with all of them. They handle claims for everything from water and fire damage, to hurricane and roof damage.

Insurance litigation occurs when insurance companies do not meet their obligations to their policyholders. The insurer may argue that a claim is not covered by alleging that the damages in the claim are not covered by the policy, or that the claim lacks sufficient supporting evidence. Whatever the case may be, clients may experience unnecessary and bad faith delays when they submit a claim to their insurers.

Attorneys at Louis Law Group can help clients navigate those roadblocks. They can correspond with insurance companies about the claim’s supporting documentation, or negotiate potential settlement offers. No task is too small. Louis Law Group attorneys help clients from the moment they submit their claim to the moment they receive their settlement check.

According to Pierre A. Louis, the senior managing attorney at Louis Law Group, “We are truly excited to open our latest office in Tampa. This gives us an even greater ability to help Tampa residents with their property damage claims. Florida insurers should be on notice, as our attorneys are committed to helping our clients receive full and just compensation.”

https://louislawgroup.com/tampa-fl/property-claim-lawyer/