b<>com and EVS Media Infrastructure together enhancing and improving the viewing experience

EVS Media Infrastructure, global leader in broadcast network infrastructure, and b<>com, European technology provider and accelerator of innovation for companies, have teamed up to offer b<>com * Adaptive HDR Converter * , a real-time adaptive HDR conversion functionality to the users of EVS Media Infrastructure brand new product, Neuron.

Thanks to Neuron and b<>com *Adaptive HDR Converter*, broadcast professionals can now easily introduce within their production workflow SDR-HDR, HDR-HDR, and HDR-SDR conversions in HD and UHD without the need for any manual adjustment at the highest quality ever reached.

Based on an intelligent algorithm, b<>com technology guarantees an optimal conversion regardless of the video content. Despite the adaptive conversion, it does not require the use of metadata, and yet is still able to guarantee a visually lossless round trip.

With this new partnership with one leading broadcast equipment manufacturer, b<>com is continuing to extend its footprint as a technology provider for the broadcast industry. b<>com *Adaptive HDR Converter* is versatile and is a small footprint solution allowing a seamless integration with partners’ products from playouts and encoding tools to chipsets.

“The need for an adaptive solution to go from HDR to SDR or vice-versa was obvious from the first test we did with static conversions” mentions Peter Schut, CTO Media Infrastructure at EVS. “b<>com provides such an algorithm and after evaluating the core with some rough shot HDR content and converted it adaptively to SDR I knew we were heading in the right direction. After a few updates we integrated this in our Neuron Platform and can now serve the industry with better pictures using HDR workflows and still be compatible with your SDR workflows.”

“It’s a real breakthrough for b<>com. This solution has won several innovation prices and we are proud to have EVS Media Infrastructure adopting it. It allows them to offer a dynamic, high-performance tool to their broadcast customers” explain Nicolas Dallery, Marketing & sales director at b<>com.

A technology pioneer and provider for companies that want to digitally boost their competitive edge, b<>com addresses several industries: culture & creation, digital infrastructures, health, defence and industry 4.0. Its laboratories bring together talented people from a variety of disciplines and cultures in areas like artificial intelligence, immersive video and audio, content protection, 5G networks, the Internet of Things, and cognitive technologies.

b<>com's researchers and engineers, drawn from the ranks of industry and academia, work at its Rennes campus and at its sites in Paris, Brest, and Lannion (France).

Thanks to its world-class engineering team, its technology platforms and its unique mix of scientific and industrial knowhow, b<>com offers its clients technology solutions that give them invaluable competitive edge. www.b-com.com | @IRT_BCom

EVS is globally recognized as the leader in live video technology for broadcast and new media productions. Our passion and purpose are to help our clients craft immersive stories that trigger the best return on emotion. Through a wide range of products and solutions, we deliver the most gripping live sports images, buzzing entertainment shows and breaking news content to billions of viewers every day – and in real-time.

The company is headquartered in Belgium with offices in Europe, the Middle East, Asia and North America, and provides sales and technical support to more than 100 countries. EVS is a public company traded on Euronext Brussels: EVS, ISIN: BE0003820371.