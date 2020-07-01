IEA Hydrogen Announces New Executive Committee Leadership

The International Energy Agency (IEA) Hydrogen Technology Collaboration Program is pleased to announce the election of its leadership team for the three-year term beginning June 2020. Mr. Paul Lucchese of CEA (commissariat à l’ énergie atomique et aux énergies alternatives) in France was reelected as IEA Hydrogen Chair. Mr. Eiji Ohira, Director General of the Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Technology Group in Japan’s New Energy and Technology Development Organization (NEDO) was reelected as one of two Vice-Chairs. Dr. Marcel Weeda of the Netherlands, Manager of the Innovation Program Hydrogen at TKI New Gas and a Senior Consultant in the Energy Transition Unit at TNO, was also elected Vice Chair.

Their election coincides with the launch of IEA Hydrogen’s Strategic Plan for 2020-2025. The overarching objectives of the new strategic plan place special focus on hydrogen as a facilitator for an integrated, sustainable energy system and elaborate the role of hydrogen as a climate change solution, while continuing to emphasize the core business of hydrogen R,D&D. Said Chairman Lucchese: “Progress in hydrogen R,D&D and commercialization, coupled with the global growth of policy support for hydrogen technology, portends well for the future for hydrogen, Covid-19 notwithstanding. IEA Hydrogen will do its part to facilitate innovation and market expansion for hydrogen in the coming years.”

As an IEA Technology Collaboration Program (TCP) and treaty-based organization, IEA Hydrogen is the largest and longest-lived global collaboration in hydrogen research, development and demonstration (R,D&D). IEA Hydrogen now has 31 members: 22 countries, the Commission of the European Union (EC), and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) -- collectively referred to as “Contracting Parties;” as well as six “Sponsor Members.” Country members include Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Israel, Italy, Japan, Lithuania, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, The Netherlands, and the UK. Sponsor members include the Hydrogen Council; Hychico,; NOW – National Organisation Hydrogen and Fuel Cell Technology; Reliance Industries Limited (RIL); Shell Global Solutions International BV; and Southern Company, the combined American utility.

Our newest members are Portugal (2020); Austria, Canada and RIL (2019); and the Hydrogen Council and Hychico (2018).

www.ieahydrogen.org

@IEA_Hydrogen