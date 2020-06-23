POLAND IS FIRST GOVERNMENT WORLDWIDE TO ADD VIDEO GAME TO OFFICIAL SCHOOL READING LIST AS EDUCATIONAL RESOURCE

ISFE member Spidor, representing the video games industry in Poland, has announced that, from the next academic year 2020/2021, the video game “This War of Mine” will be placed on the official reading list for high school students in Poland and made available for free to support the teaching of sociology, ethics, philosophy and history.

Head of Spidor, Dr Dominika Urbanska-Galanciak, said: “For the first time in history, a video game has been included on the recommended reading list for schools. We are pleased that the Ministry of Education and Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki support and recognize the role of the video games sector in culture, creativity, innovation and even education. This is a great example of how video games can support education by telling stories and raising important ethical issues.”

ISFE CEO Simon Little said: “It is extremely exciting to see a European government recognise the value of video games to education in this way. Video games are an intrinsic part of 21st century society and bring enormous benefits especially when used appropriately in a school setting where they are proven to increase student engagement and learning outcomes, develop team-building, problem-solving and mental agility.”

The game, “This War of Mine”, developed by Warsaw-based 11 bit studios, is inspired by conflicts in the Balkans and the player is forced to make moral choices in order to get food, medicine and shelter. The title has been praised by Washington Post, Die Welt, The Guardian and other prestigious media around the world.

