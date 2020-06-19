Lexacom supports new ways of working after the Covid-19 pandemic

As the lockdown is slowly eased and workplaces reopen, it is to no-one’s surprise that many changes in office practice have occurred and many more will need to be implemented. With law firms and other businesses planning on less than 30% office occupancy at any one time, there will be more reliance on remote working together with the need for flexibility in working practices. A reduction in staff numbers is going to be commonplace and the need to pool resources across sites a necessity.

Document creation is fundamental to any business, whether it be from the office or from home, in-house or outsourced typing of letters or using speech recognition to automate the process. The UK-based company, Lexacom, is ideally placed to support changes in working practices with its market leading digital dictation, speech recognition, remote transcription and document management software.

“Lexacom has been at the forefront of IT companies supporting the NHS and other businesses during the pandemic. We rapidly moved our entire workforce to work at home and from there, we have carried on delivering our software to help people manage their document creation needs.” said Dr Andrew Whiteley, Managing Director, Lexacom.

Lexacom has been delivering workflow solutions to the legal, healthcare and professional markets for the last 20 years. Their vision is to help organisations around the world to increase their professional productivity and drive operational excellence through innovative, reliable and cost-effective solutions.

“Over the last few months, the Covid-19 pandemic has fundamentally changed the way we all work. And these changes will continue as professionals strive to work more flexibly and efficiently. Lexacom has consistently been shown to achieve this. Our solutions can also be instantly accessed and embedded into existing business processes and can be used remotely.” said Dr Whiteley.

During this pandemic, working practices have changed to cope with the unprecedented situation. In the post-Covid-19 world, these changes will need to develop to support improved workflow and efficiency together with flexibility. Lexacom has a proven track record of delivering this by ensuring easy access to world-leading digital dictation, AI speech recognition and remote transcription technology.

The Lexacom Portfolio

Lexacom 3 is an advanced digital dictation and document creation system designed by professionals, for professionals. With its easy to use workflow management, it helps teams work together. It is the ideal solution for any business looking to evolve current practices and can be configured specifically for any organisation’s requirements or within existing business processes.

Lexacom also provides a wide range of additional services including the latest in professional AI speech recognition, encrypted cloud technology for mobile devices, integrated transcription services and secure cloud based data storing allowing work to be shared across many sites. All these features will be essential for future working practice.

Echo revolutionises professional speech recognition by using the latest AI technology to produce outstanding levels of accuracy from first use. Lexacom manage and support UK profession specific dictionaries, ensuring Echo stays up to date with not only professional terms, but also acronyms and abbreviations.

Cabolo is a unique solution that records and transcribes any conversation with complete security using AI speech recognition. The small, portable, stand-alone device does not require the internet to work. It is an ideal solution to record and share any conversation, business meeting, lecture or video conference. It provides subtitles in real time and delivers a multimedia PDF with synchronised text and audio which can be archived with extensive search functionality.

Mobile can be used on any handheld device and allows professionals to record, track and approve dictations wherever and whenever they like. Fully integrated with a desktop installation, Lexacom Mobile uses securely encrypted cloud technology to transmit dictations between healthcare workers and secretaries, ensuring data always remains safe.

Scribe is an integrated transcription service available at the touch of a button and provides all Lexacom customers with instant access to a UK based, high quality, secure transcription service. This solution is fully embedded within Lexacom 3 and will enable work to be securely transferred, with no additional steps.

Connect is a secure, cloud-based service, allowing document creation at multiple sites, thus sharing resources and increasing productivity and cost savings. The data is stored in a UK-based secure data centre and is encrypted with G cloud security levels and has ISO 27001 certification.