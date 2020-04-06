StormGain named ‘Cryptocurrency Trading and Exchange Platform of the year’ by The European

Leading business magazine The European has recognised StormGain as the top choice for crypto trading in 2020.

Designed to make cryptocurrency trading simpler and more profitable for beginners and experts alike, StormGain’s award-winning platform is available on the web or as a smartphone app and enables clients to easily trade, purchase and exchange cryptocurrency pairs.

StormGain CEO Alex Althausen stated: “We set out to build the best crypto trading platform in the world and we are proud to be recognized as such by the experts at The European. At StormGain we are always striving for excellence in service, and we’re ready to do even more for our clients and partners going forward.”

The European is a quarterly business publication read by decision makers around the globe, covering economic, political and cultural news and advice.

For several years, The European has organised the Global Business, Banking Finance Awards. The awards highlight organisations and individuals that stand out from the crowd and innovate within their industry, with quality of service being a major consideration.

StormGain ‘‘ready to do even more’’ for clients

StormGain’s platform has attracted praise from trading professionals and ordinary users alike for its ease of 200x multiplier on the most popular cryptocurrency pair, and very low fees and commissions. The company remains committed to upholding and exceeding the top quality service and attractive perks for clients that has earned it the coveted ‘Cryptocurrency Trading and Exchange Platform of the year’ award.

StormGain leads the pack in terms of providing bonuses and rewards for its clients. Participants in the StormGain loyalty program can qualify for discounts of up to 20% on trading commissions and 15% on their deposits. This is in addition to a 10% annual interest bonus on assets stored with StormGain.

StormGain also makes its mark on the sporting world as the official sleeve partner of Newcastle FC, and clients can win exclusive VIP access to their favourite club.

