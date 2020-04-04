Kopka Pinkus Dolin (KPD) Attorneys at Law Cloudifies Office Locations to Better Serve Clients and Employees

Netrix, LLC announces KPD’s digital transformation with a new cloud office platform for small & midsize business that provides quick provisioning and automation to the cloud. The platform, deployed in 2019, enabled the law office a flawless work from home transition during COVID-19 crisis.

Kopka Pinkus Dolin, a regional law firm dedicated to the defense of litigated matters on behalf of corporations, municipalities, and insurance companies was looking to update infrastructure and provide a better user experience for attorneys working remotely. Netrix helped migrate KPD’s on-premise infrastructure and user desktop experience to the cloud, essentially cloudifying their entire office. The migration reduces their on-premises hardware footprint and upfront costs while increasing uptime and improving connectivity for attorneys.

The bundled and customized Netrix Office-in-a-Box platform for KPD includes mobile device management, infrastructure-as-a-service, firewall-as-a-service, desktop-as-a-service, unified communication-as-a-service, eFax, backup-as-a-service, SD-WAN-as-a-service, Office 365 email, and SharePoint. The completely hosted platform is supported by Netrix’s monitoring and alerting managed services, Citrix-backed DaaS, VMware based cloud infrastructure, Microsoft cloud, and a virtual CIO and virtual CISO. Netrix’s User Adoption Practice also provided change communication to KPD end-users throughout the project.

Donna Markus, COO of Kopka Pinkus Dolin stated, “Although it was hard for our firm to embrace working in a different way, moving to the cloud prepared us for today. The Netrix team worked hard navigating this journey with us and continuing to provide insightful improvements. During this pandemic, our entire workforce left the office in a day and started working remotely. We did so seamlessly and without issues.”

Neil Parekh, Partner and Director of the Netrix Cloud Infrastructure and Security team stated, “After learning of the historic IT evolutionary challenges at the firm, I am excited to see KPD embrace this digital transformation which allowed them to quickly pivot operations in the midst of a global crisis to maintain secure, fully-functional business continuity for their employees and clients.” As the Netrix Office-in-a-Box platform continues to evolve, mid-market organizations will be able to pick and choose services and quickly provide solutions from a simplified consumption billing model – becoming the most client friendly cloud migration and IT management methodology in the world.

Law firms like KPD are seeking secure solutions that enable their attorneys to work from anywhere without losing the same business functionality provided in the office. After analyzing KPD’s environment, Netrix bundled cloud services platform, Office-in-a-Box, offered the secure IT functionality they needed alongside managed services and change communication.

Netrix is a global technology resource for all IT design, collaboration, integration, maintenance, and management needs.

