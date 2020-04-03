What does the 19 mean in COVID-19? These 3 learning resources have you covered

Information has been pouring out since the first recorded case of Coronavirus back in December, but especially since the declared a state of emergency in a growing number of countries, the constant delivery of overwhelming information concerning COVID-19 has become the new norm.

In times like these, it’s helpful to understand the background of where pandemics come from, and importantly what we can do to beat them. Without being overloaded with too much information, providing yourself with the facts you need to know about viruses like COVID-19 will help to tackle them in a practical way, minimizing panic and hopefully stress levels.

Below are some of the best tools and resources that will help you be more well-informed.

1. EdApp

The first is EdApp, a learning platform based around the concept of microlearning accessible through mobile devices. The platform hosts a collection of lessons for free that are easily accessible through the app store.

With the contribution from Dr Michael Hunter and the respected team behind Improvement Sciences, 12 comprehensive lessons can be found in the library, entitled Let’s Kick COVID-19! These lessons were created and backed by a team of doctors and professionals to ensure the accuracy of the content at hand. With their multidisciplinary background, the team at Improvement Sciences are dedicated to delivering engaging, effective learning to align with organisations’ respective goals, which aligns with EdApp’s dedication to better learning experiences.

Let’s Kick COVID-19! Is a convenient app on your phone making it easy to access and complete lessons on-the-go or at home. (Yes, there’s an app for that, too). Access the COVID-19 courseware here. It’s completely free and amazingly interactive.

2. Centers for Disease Control (CDC)

The second source for reliable information surrounding COVID-19 is Centers for Disease Control (CDC). Founded in 1946, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is an American national public health institute. As a federal agency under the Department of Health and Human Services, CDC is a leader in health, safety, and security threats both in the United States and all over the world.

Whether diseases are chronic, curable or preventable, human error or anything in between, the organisation fights disease and supports communities and other corporations that are committed to doing the same.

Along with providing up-to-date Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has also created a dedicated online resource for a better understanding of the virus along with the best practices to enforce including symptoms, how to protect yourself, and preparing your family.

3. The World Health Organization (WHO)

Lastly, the World Health Organization (WHO) is another reputable resource that should help support and guide you through this precarious time of COVID-19. Like CDC, the WHO has created a tool solely dedicated to Coronavirus disease. Drawing on live press conference updates from its headquarters in Geneva, WHO has been updating its page regularly on frequently asked questions, travel advice, research and development, along with myth busters and other media resources.

If you’re looking for an in-depth, global overview on COVID-19, the WHO is your you. Find complete situation reports that are updated daily. Given the WHO’s authority surrounding health, it’s obvious that the information provided through its website is provided by a large number of health professionals.

And there you have the top 3 learning resources to help you navigate through COVID-19. We hope that these tools will support you through this uncertain time and help alleviate your stress levels and keep you well informed!

EdApp https://www.edapp.com/course/lets-kick-covid-19

CDC https://www.cdc.gov/

WHO https://www.who.int/