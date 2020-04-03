ONE for Luc, Luc for ONE

ONE group solutions is proud to announce that Luc de Vet has joined us as of 1 April 2020 and is responsible for Relationship Management and Alternative Investment Funds.

Luc will run large strategic projects for Client Relationship Management across the group, with a main focus on Alternatives operations and product, Network management, and Off-shoring projects.

Luc’s appointment confirms ONE’s commitment towards their clients, network and team to carry on business as usual by building solutions leveraging people with exceptional expertise combined with nextgen technology.

Revel Wood, Co-founder of ONE: “We are delighted to have Luc onboard, building value for our clients, leveraging his deep and broad operational expertise and leadership experience. Luc is a great addition to the ONE team, he has extensive experience and skills, but most valuable is his great attitude and aptitude that fits with our deep desire to achieve client excellence.”

Luc commented on his appointment: “I am honored to be joining ONE where I m at the forefront of the company’s strategic direction and am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic and ambitious group”.

Prior to joing ONE, Luc was Carne Group's European Alternative Investment Funds Leader. Before that, Luc was a member of the global management team of Citco Fund Services' Private Equity and Real Estate business line, the Managing Director of Citco Fund Services (Luxembourg) S.A. and a member of Citco's Depositary Committee.

Luc has 30 years of experience in the financial industry of which 20 years have been spent on structuring and servicing regulated and unregulated investment fund structures.

He is a graduate from the University of Brabant, The Netherlands, with a Master's degree in General and Business Economics and is also a Netherlands Certified Public Accountant.

ONE group solutions provides the next generation of fund management solutions designed by a hand-picked team of senior industry experts and supported by NextGen technology. ONE consists of four entities that deliver third-party Management Company, Regulatory & Compliance Advisory, Corporate Secretary and Governance Technology solutions to asset, wealth and fund managers from around the globe through its offices in Luxembourg, London and Zurich.