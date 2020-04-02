RWS Global Research Community Collecting Covid-19 Research for Pharmaceutical Companies

RWS has mobilized its global research community to find scientific information that might be beneficial to pharmaceutical companies working on Covid-19 vaccines or treatments.

In an effort to make a contribution to the global search for medical solutions to the current pandemic, RWS launched an online study on Friday, 20 March to collect prior research on 10 areas that are relevant to Covid-19 research.

"We have an enormously large and talented global pool of over 40,000 researchers in every technology area, including the life sciences. While our expert researchers normally focus on technical research related to patents and intellectual property, their skills transfer seamlessly to the medical world. We felt we could make a positive contribution by collecting as much relevant research from around the world, in nearly any language, and making that available to the medical researchers in the pharmaceutical companies working on a solution. Many of our researchers have master’s and PhD level educations in relevant areas and they're enthusiastic about doing their part to help," said Peter Vanderheyden, Chief Operating Officer, RWS IP Research.

Professor Gwilym Roberts, Partner and Chair at Kilburn & Strode LLP, one of Europe’s leading firms of patent and trademark attorneys, said “Offering valuable pro-bono research can only help support the wider research community develop a treatment or vaccine faster and opening up this patent research to the stakeholder community is a wonderful initiative”.

Sidsel Hauge, European Patent Attorney, CEO and Group Vice President of AWA Denmark, a leading intellectual property law firm with presence in Europe and Asia, said “We believe this pro-bono RWS research project accessing the power of the global research crowd will deliver valuable scientific search material that will accelerate any efforts to develop a vaccine. We look forward to accessing the results from this research in a few weeks.”

The information will be made available electronically and without charge, via the RWS AOP Connect platform. Less than a week into the five weeks study we have already received almost 3,500 documents from 173 researchers. Pharmaceutical companies who would like free and unlimited access to this information, to support their own R&D, can request access by registering at this link.

If you are a researcher within the pharmaceutical industry wishing to contribute to the study click this link.

RWS is the world leader in translation, localization and intellectual property support solutions. For more than 60 years, RWS has led the industry and helped more than 10,000 clients protect their IP and enforce their rights around the world. RWS has firmly established itself as a trusted, global brand with a reputation for technical expertise, quality and reliability.

RWS offers the highest-quality patent translations, a seamless global patent filing experience and a wide range of cutting-edge intellectual property search services. With staff of over 2,500 and offices in Europe, North and South America and APAC.

Clients include the world’s major patent applicants, patenting organizations, law firms, licensing and technology transfer offices.

RWS is based in the UK, with offices across five continents, and is listed on AIM, the London Stock Exchange regulated market (RWS.L).

www.rws.com

LinkedIn: RWS IP Services

Twitter: @RWSIPServices