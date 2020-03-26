Announcing the Coronavirus Medical Express

The first Coronavirus Medical Express flight departs Shanghai at 23:30 GMT today airlifting urgently needed supplies to fight the coronavirus from China to Europe.

The Peace 2000 Institute previously engaged in airlifting humanitarian aid to war-torn areas, has teamed up with the Mirpuri Foundation in Portugal to help airlift urgently needed supplies to fight the coronavirus, as regular airlines have halted operations, causing cargo shipments from China becoming stuck and severely delayed.

The founders of the two non-profit organizations, Thor Magnusson and Paulo Mirpuri have decades of experience in the aviation industry, having cooperated together in the business for over 25 years.

The service is intended to assist governments, health institutions, pharmaceutical and industry to obtain quickly supplies of protective clothing and face masks, patient ventilators and other items needed, for health care workers fighting the coronavirus and people keeping essential services operating such as food supply and logistics.

The website www.faceprotect.com gives information on immediately available supplies that can be ordered through participating associates and airlifted to the EU. Space can also be booked on Coronavirus Medical Express flights through the site.