A ray of hope as Loro Parque welcomes an endangered ring-tailed Lemur pup

In the midst of the health crisis caused by COVID-19, Loro Parque has welcomed a newborn ring-tailed lemur, strengthening its position as an authentic Animal Embassy. Although the Park remains closed, a new family member was presented in a video shared through its social networks, where news posts are published daily to inform its followers of everything that happens in its facilities.

Although the Park remains closed due to the health crisis caused by the COVID-19, it continues to share content on its social networks and has presented the new family member in a video…

The ring-tailed Lemur is a prosimian species endemic to the island of Madagascar whose population has declined by more than 50 per cent in the last 30 years due to habitat loss as a result of mining, logging and hunting, among other threats. As a result, the species is considered endangered and its presence in Loro Parque contributes to the awareness about the situation of this endangered species in nature and a need for its protection.

#AtHomeWithLoro Parque, Daily Content for the Whole Family

Loro Parque has started a campaign in its social networks with the hashtag #AtHomeWithLoroParque, through which it shares daily content about the activities that take place in its facilities behind closed doors. There, the animals continue to receive all the care to ensure their maximum well-being and the staff works with all the prevention measures recommended by the authorities to stay healthy.

Thus, the Park's official accounts have increased the number of publications so that all its followers, from the leisure of their homes, could continue to learn about the important work that this wildlife conservation center does in terms of animal welfare, protection of endangered species, education and raising awareness.

More information here: