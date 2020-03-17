Concierge Auctions Unveils March Auction Lineup

Concierge Auctions has released its March lineup of over $70 million of luxury properties—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders as part of a global showcase marketed to buyers in Asia in partnership with Juwai, the largest and most authoritative source for property in Chinese. Bidding will take place via the firm's online marketplace, allowing buyers to bid digitally from anywhere in the world.

Spanning four countries and six U.S. states, offerings include an Intracoastal waterfront Modern adjacent to Jupiter, Florida's The Bear's Club in Palm Beach County; two villas in Phuket, Thailand overlooking the Andaman Sea; a Ritz-Carlton San Francisco penthouse in Union Square; a 13,500-square-foot retreat in Malibu, California; and an acclaimed boutique hotel in the Hampton's serene and secluded Shelter Island, one of New York's most peaceful and well-kept vacation spots.

Featured properties include:

Palm Beach County, FL

Bid March 10-12

Nestled on 100 feet of waterfront property along the Intracoastal Waterway adjacent to Jupiter, Florida's coveted and exclusive The Bear's Club—home to celebrities like basketball legend Michael Jordan, Serena and Venus Williams, and Gary Nicklaus—14844 Palmwood Road is set on an elevated lot with a private dock. Previously offered for $9.875 million, the ultra-modern, gated estate will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with top celebrity agent Darren Weiner of Celebrity Advisors.

Encompassing 6,097 square feet, the Floridian oasis was built for entertaining, with an open-floored great room, state-of-the-art kitchen, 1,700+ bottle wine cellar, volume ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows. Outside amenities include a resort-style pool area, complete with 50-foot pool, outdoor kitchen, cabana, and al fresco dining.

"Celebrity Advisors is an exclusive real estate brokerage network that represents many of the biggest names in the sports and entertainment industry. Our clients are discerning and seek sophisticated solutions for their most esteemed real estate assets," Weiner stated. "After much diligence, our client selected Concierge Auctions because its track record in Florida, team, technology, and database of qualified buyers are unmatched. We are excited about our partnership to sell this premier property and look forward to congratulating the new owner in just a few weeks time."

Villa Chanasai and Villa Santi, Trisara Resort, Phuket, Thailand

Bid March 27-31

Located in the exclusive five-star Trisara Resort and overlooking the Andaman Sea, two furnished villas in Phuket, Thailand will sell No Reserve, separately, to the highest bidders in cooperation with Lyndon Phillips of Prime Real Estate Phuket.

Villa Chanasai features five bedrooms and five baths, and Villa Santi offers three bedrooms and three baths. Traditional architecture blends with modern style for the ultimate in indoor-outdoor flow. Features include private, gated entries; hardwood floors and tropical wood ceilings; a vast master sanctuary with access to a covered terrace, main swimming pool, and ocean views; private chefs who cook both Thai and Western cuisine; three private infinity-edge pools; luxurious furnishings, artwork, and sculptures; and fountains and waterfalls. Five-star amenities at Trisara Phuket include a fitness center with tennis courts, boxing ring, and in-house yoga instructors; Kids clubhouse; Complimentary water equipment including kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and snorkeling gear; a private white sand beach; swimming pool and sun lounge; cooking classes; spa; in-villa meals; multiple dining options; private 30-minute chartered tours over majestic Phang Nga Bay; and in-villa housekeepers.

"Life at Trisara Phuket is truly an experience. With spectacular ocean views and numerous places to relax both indoors and out, each villa captures an essence of luxury and privacy that is immeasurable," stated Phillips. "Located in one of the most stunning and picturesque locations in the world, and including resort amenities, owning either or both villas would be a one-of-a-kind opportunity."

Villa Chanasai was previously offered at $9.75M, and Villa Santi was previously offered at $3.75M.

690 Market Street, Unit 2401, Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco, CA

Bid March 27-31

One of the most coveted properties in the city at the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco, 690 Market Street, Unit 2401, was previously offered unfurnished for $9.9 million and will sell turnkey/furnished No Reserve to the highest bidder in cooperation with top listing agent Gregg Lynn of Sotheby's International Realty.

Set in a premier Union Square location with astounding city views, the 3,595-square-foot two-level, custom-designed penthouse is a work of art, with four bedrooms and four full and one half bathrooms; furnishings by awarded designer Johanna Grawunder and sophisticated, modern interiors. Features include double-height ceilings with floor-to-ceiling windows, mirror walls, concrete flooring, De Stijl chandelier, and a floating staircase with LED-lighted upper level—in addition to the 4.5-star amenities of the Ritz-Carlton: 24/7 attended lobby, concierge, fitness center, owner's lounge and terrace, and garage parking for two. Spaces include a great room with accent fireplace; grand entertaining rooms; home office/library; vast master suite with glass walls, custom gold foil Boiserie, Italian leather accents, Boffi bath and separate shower; three guest bedroom suites each with unique color stories; and gourmet eat-in kitchen with custom copper accents, vast counters, breakfast bar, and Gaggenau and Miele appliances.

"This property is one-of-a-kind," stated Lynn. "Not only is it the largest unit available at the Ritz-Carlton San Francisco, it is the result of five years of meticulous thought and precision from a team of Italian visionaries. As soon as you enter, you'll immediately understand the allure. At once uniquely modern and warm, the interiors have been engineered to the ultimate point where form follows function."

21500 Calle Del Barco, Malibu, CA

Bid March 27-31

Situated on 1.77 acres of premier California real estate, 21500 Calle Del Barco in Malibu encompasses 13,500 square feet with an additional 3,685 square feet of covered loggias and terraces, 11 spacious bedrooms, and eight bathrooms. Re-listed with a price of $16 million, the property will be offered directly at auction with a Reserve of $10 million in cooperation with Rodrigo Iglesias of Hilton & Hyland.

Additional amenities include a resort-style infinity pool with hot tub/spa; lighted tennis court; 1.77 acres with tropical plants, gardens, waterfall features, and a Koi pond; sweeping vistas with ocean, mountain, and Queen's Necklace views from every room; al fresco dining; a motor court with space for over 10 vehicles; detached staff quarters with two-story office; gym; elevator—all under 30 minutes to Santa Monica, Venice, and the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX).

"As soon as you pull up the long, double-gated drive, you'll be immediately transported to a place of California contentment that others only dream of. This compound is simply astounding," stated Iglesias. "Located directly across from and having access to one of only two private beach clubs in all of Malibu, this property is rare—and, the chance to own with a reserve of only $10 million makes it one-of-a-kind. We're excited to name the new owner on auction day."

"As the leading luxury brokerage in L.A., Hilton & Hyland is continually focused on bringing the best marketing tools to our clients, which is why we are excited to be partnering again with Concierge Auctions. Concierge is a true global force in the luxury real estate auction space. I am thrilled to have another of our listings exposed through their auction platform to ultimately deliver market value in an expedited time frame for our clients," added Rick Hilton, Chairman of Hilton & Hyland.

Chequit Inn, Hamptons, NY

Bid March 27-31

Located less than five minutes by ferry from the luxurious Hamptons and previously offered for $9 million, the beloved Chequit Inn on serene and secluded Shelter Island, one of the most peaceful and well-kept secret vacation spots in New York, will auction with a reserve in cooperation with Michael Gembecki of Cushman & Wakefield.

With three spacious buildings, 36 bright and airy guestrooms, event and meeting spaces, and a luxurious lobby, the Chequit Inn is an 18,726-square-foot compound. Wood floors, panoramic water views, and high ceilings paint a picturesque getaway and meticulous renovations create a charming blend of original antiques and fashionable design. Spend time in the Main Inn, whether it's relaxing or dining at the Red Maple Restaurant and White Hill Café. If you seek seclusion, then the Cottage or Summer House can serve as your peaceful hideaway.

Additional properties include:

386 Camelback Road, The Poconos, PA Bid March 17-20 In cooperation with Cindy Knecht of Carr Realty of the Poconos Previously Offered for $1.4M. No Reserve. High bid subject to lender approval.



3920 North Ocean Drive, Unit 12A, Singer Island, FL Bid March 23-26 In cooperation with Jett Beres, Ray Carrano of Singer Island Realty and Elizabeth Willers of Avery Properties. Originally Offered for $2.2M. No Reserve.



20155 NE 38th Ct, Unit 1604, Aventura, FL Bid March 27-31 In cooperation with Sylvia Fragos of Great Estates International Realty Previously Offered for $3.25M. No Reserve. Buy Now At $2.375M.



10250 Grand Summit Boulevard, Near Austin, TX Bid March 27-31 In cooperation with Jennifer Welch of Gottesman Residential Real Estate Never Before Listed for Sale. No Reserve.



Whitehaven, 10456 US Highway 19 South, Thomasville, GA Bid March 27-31 In cooperation with Rebecca Strickland of Chubb Realty Previously Offered for $2.475M. No Reserve.



Hodges Bay Resort and Spa, Unit T-23, Saint John's, Antigua Bid March 27-31 In cooperation with Justin White of Anchor Antigua Realty Previously Offered for $3.4M. No Reserve.





As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each property closed will result in a new home built for a family in need.

