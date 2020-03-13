Preventicus appoints Ljubisav Matejevic as Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and Member of the Executive Board

Ljubisav Matejevic comes to Preventicus with over 25 years of international market and business development experience. He combines profound expertise in scaling business with excellent thought leadership. Previously, Ljubisav Matejevic was the Vice President Ascom Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), led their Global Strategic Alliances team, and scaled the Global Healthcare Ecosystem for the Swiss company. Prior to his roles at Ascom, Ljubisav Matejevic represented as Global Market Development and Strategy Executive IBM’s Global Healthcare and Life Sciences Business (HCLS) and had held leadership positions in various other Healthcare IT companies.

Dr. Thomas Huebner, CEO of Preventicus, states: “We are very excited to welcome Ljubisav Matejevic to the Preventicus team. Our vision to contribute to “healthy aging” by offering integrated care programs and innovative technologies for screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiovascular diseases, such as Atrial Fibrillation, meets with increased interest from all over the world. Ljubisav’s experience in developing international markets and strong partnerships will strongly complement Preventicus strategic direction. He will focus on the expansion of our international markets as well as on establishing Preventicus as the trusted advisor and solution provider in the context of stroke prevention.“

Ljubisav Matejevic emphasizes: “According to the American Heart Association, stroke is one of the leading causes of disability and death worldwide - and one of the major economic burdens for healthcare systems across the globe. On the other hand, clinical studies have proven that nine out of ten strokes are preventable. The main risk factors include undetected cardiac rhythm disorders, primarily atrial fibrillation. I am enthusiastic to join Preventicus and to be in a position to significantly contribute to not only preventing cerebrovascular accidents worldwide with our comprehensive managed care programs, but also providing a solution that enables healthcare systems to significantly reduce their cost burden linked to stroke, chronic, and acute cardiovascular events.”

Preventicus offers full service integrated care programs for screening, diagnosis, and management of cardiovascular diseases, such as Atrial Fibrillation. Preventicus’ unique managed care program has shown to identify and diagnose patients with previously unknown Atrial Fibrillation in a cost-effective manner that allows to reduce the overall costs linked to stroke.

Distinctive features of Preventicus are superior biosignal-analytic algorithms – certified as a CE class IIa medical product, with worldwide unrivalled clinical evidence – enabling risk screening by smartphone (via App “Preventicus Heartbeats”) or wearables (“Preventicus Nightwatch”). These state-of-the-art medical technologies are embedded in comprehensive managed care programs, including telemedical services (“Telecare”) as well as an intelligent IT ecosystem (“Caresafe” and “Carenet”) for health insurers and providers. Outstanding features of the Preventicus care management programs are the completely digital structures and the pseudonymized concept with a maximum of data protection and data economy.

www.preventicus.com