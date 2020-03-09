ETFinance Awarded “Best CFD Broker Europe 2020”

ETFinance, an innovative CFD and forex broker, has won the award of “Best CFD Broker Europe 2020” in the 2020 edition of The European Magazine’s awards ceremony.

The European magazine’s annual awards program was created to recognize innovation and excellence across different segments of the global banking and finance industry. The European’s annual awards focus on organizations that play a critical role in taking their industry forward.

The expert panel at The European comprises industry experts from different organisations who test nominees on different factors such as good governance, innovation and hold them to the highest standards of customer service quality.

The award is a recognition of ETFinance’s efforts towards providing ambitious investors with a reliable platform to trade and invest in global financial assets. ETFinance was already bestowed with the “Best New CFD Broker Europe 2019” award by Global Banking & Finance Review. The International Business Magazine also awarded ETFinance with the “Fastest Growing CFD Broker Europe 2019” award in recognition to its efforts towards extending its services to different type of clients.

The team at ETFinance takes pride in the success of its clients and strives hard to offer an intuitive platform for CFD and forex trading to many kinds of traders in Europe.

ETFinance is a trading name of MAGNUM FX (CYPRUS) LTD that provides superior CFD and forex trading experience to its clients. ETFinance excels in delivering cutting-edge, financial analysis tools to its platform users. ETFinance customers can trade more than 275 assets via CFDs, including currencies, metals, indices, commodities, stocks, ETFs and cryptocurrencies. ETFinance is regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) under license number 359/18.

https://www.etfinance.eu/en/about