Ebuyer’s National Award Double!

Howden-based tech retailer scoops second national award in a row. It’s been a successful few months for Ebuyer, one of the UK’s leading online tech retailers – they’ve just won their third award in recent months – this time The Reseller of the Year Award in the prestigious PCR Awards held in London, hosted by Strictly Come Dancing presenter Claudia Winkleman.

Lee Weymouth, Ebuyer Commercial Director said: “A big thank you to all the staff at Ebuyer for continuing to ensure the company leads the way in online tech retailing. Everybody has worked incredibly hard and it’s been a real team effort”.

The PCR Awards celebrates all that is good in the PC and TECH Industry, and Ebuyer were up against strong opposition. Ebuyer’s customer service was praised by the judges.

Ebuyer was also a national winner in The British Business Awards, also held in London. The judges praised Ebuyer for their forward thinking, outstanding customer care and especially in their work with innovative tech within schools.

In partnership with Microsoft, Ebuyer has special programs to ensure schools get the computer access they need. With cuts in education, schools are looking for partnerships to help them keep up to date with the latest technology.

Ebuyer supplies over 23,000 schools in the UK, making sure they have all the latest electronic equipment and technical advice they need for success in the classroom.

Image Caption: The Ebuyer team accepting the PCR Award. Sales Director Amber Smith (3rd right) & E-Commerce Director Lee Weymouth (2nd right). Claudia Winkleman (left).

*Established in 1999, Ebuyer is a specialist online retailer of electronics and technology. It is based in Howden, East Yorkshire, and stocks over 40,000 products on its website (ebuyer.com). Ebuyer fulfils over 20,000 customer orders per week.