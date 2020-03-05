Ebuyer steps in to help after heartless 2K theft from Dove House Hospice charity

Ebuyer has stepped in to help after a charity was burgled recently. In February, thieves made off with over £2000-worth of tech after breaking into Dove House Hospice in Hull, East Yorkshire.

The Hospice is for people in the local community with life limiting illnesses. Thankfully no patient areas were entered during the 40-minute late-night raid, but thieves stole important computer equipment as well as cash from the Hospice’s on-site café.

The UK’s top electronics and tech retailer has donated several desktop computers, a laptop and some accessories to the hospice. “We heard that Dove House had been the victim of this awful crime, and as a company we wanted to do something to try and help put it right,” said Ebuyer’s Commerce Director Andy Roberts.

“East Yorkshire has been great to our company. It’s been the location of Head Office since 2006, and the vast majority of our staff are from the area. So it’s good to have been able to donate these computers and ‘put something back’ into the local community”.

Marketing officers Steven Askew and Beth Devine, and IT Support Manager Patryk Przepiorkowski, visited Dove House earlier this week to deliver Ebuyer’s donation. While they were there the trio received a full tour of the hospice, from Regional Fundraiser Dan Clipson.

Dan said: “We’re really grateful for Ebuyer’s help. You really have to wonder what kind of person would rob a Hospice. But donations like this give you back a bit of faith. It was a pleasure to give the Ebuyer visitors a tour”.

Patryk said: “Ebuyer's IT team pulled together quickly to make up this package for Dove House, and I’m thankful to them. It was fantastic to see the Hospice facilities, which really make you think about the importance of end-of-life care”.

Steven said: “Everyone you meet in life has been affected by terminal illness in some way, and places like Dove House are essential in a civilised society. So anything which interrupts or damages their work, like this robbery, is heartbreaking and selfish”.

“It was incredible to see how much selflessness, care and respect go into everything the staff at Dove House do for their patients,” said Beth. “What a wonderful place”.

Andy Roberts said: “As a company Ebuyer was so pleased to be able to offer Dove House some support in a moment of need”.

Dove House only receives the equivalent of 40 days per year funding from the Government, and the rest of the organisation’s annual running cost is raised from donations and fundraising activities within the community.

Dove House are specialists in palliative care – the total care of patients whose illness is no longer curable, and for whom the goal must be quality of life. Their services are available to anyone over the age of eighteen who has an illness which can no longer be cured. Their care incorporates physical, social, psychological and spiritual support delivered by a multi-professional team who embrace the family and significant others throughout the patient’s illness.

www.dovehouse.org.uk