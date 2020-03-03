STEEPERUSA embarks on a new turning point as they relocate to a new office after 10 years

SteeperUSA has announced its plans to move its US head office to a new location. The new office will be situated at 8666 Huebner Road, Suite 112 San Antonio, TX 78240 and will be opened on March 21st 2020.

For the past 10 years, prosthetics technology company, SteeperUSA has been located at 3619 Paesanos Parkway, San Antonio Texas. The move to the new location will allow SteeperUSA to better serve its US customers, with more accessibility and opportunities to expand their partnerships throughout the USA. This additional space will enable SteeperUSA to improve efficiencies through an increased stock holding facility, and a new state-of-the-art conference and training zone.

With plans firmly set on growth, the move to the new office will enable SteeperUSA to continue to provide exceptional products and services; fulfilling the perpetual aim of creating life’s turning points for their valued customers, patients and people.

The head office at 3619 Paesanos Parkway, will remain open for the duration of the project to ensure a controlled and managed transfer, during the time of transition Steeper USA will continue to serve customers without any service interruptions. This also includes no changes to the office’s main telephone number (210 481-4126).

Paul Steeper, CEO said, ‘We are very excited about our move to Suite 112 at 8666 Huebner Road; this is a great opportunity and a very positive development for us. As our presence in the US grows, our need for further space has been highlighted. This move will enable us to better serve our US customers and continue to provide an excellent level of service that our customers have grown accustomed to.'

SteeperUSA is the US office of Steeper Group. Established in June 2010 in San Antonio, Texas, our SteeperUSA team provides product training, education, technical support and customer service to all US customers on Steeper Group products.

Founded in 1921 as a prosthetics specialist to treat war veterans, Steeper Group today is a leading manufacturer and supplier of dynamic and progressive prosthetic, orthotic and assistive technology products. Steeper’s mission is to create turning points that empower patients and customers by delivering responsive clinical services alongside world-leading technologies.