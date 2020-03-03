Two Thailand Villas to Auction No Reserve via Concierge Auctions and Lyndon Phillips of Prime Real Estate Phuket

Located in the exclusive five-star Trisara Resort and overlooking the Andaman Sea, two villas in Phuket will auction next month via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Lyndon Phillips of Prime Real Estate Phuket. Villa Chanasai, previously offered at $9.75M, and Villa Santi, previously offered at $3.75M, will both sell No Reserve separately, furnished, to the highest bidders.

Bidding will be held March 27th-31st via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com as part of the firm’s global sale targeting high-net-worth buyers in Asia and the Middle East via partnership with Juwai, the largest and most authoritative source for real estate in Chinese and additional exposure via Mansion Global.

Lush landscaping, and opulent cabanas for dining, lounging and relaxing beckon at Trisara Phuket. These villas blend traditional architecture and modern style and offer the ultimate in indoor-outdoor flow. Every interior space is connected intimately to its natural surroundings. Multiple sun decks, private room balconies, and covered indoor-outdoor lounge/dining areas provide a multitude of choices for where to enjoy the Southeast Asian sunshine. Villa Chanasai features five bedrooms and five baths, and Villa Santi offers three bedrooms and three baths.

Features include private, gated entries; hardwood floors and tropical wood ceilings; a vast master sanctuary with access to a covered terrace, main swimming pool, and ocean views; seamless indoor-outdoor flow; private chefs who cook both Thai and Western cuisine; three private infinity-edge pools; luxurious furnishings, artwork, and sculptures; fountains and waterfalls—in addition to the five-star amenities at Trisara Phuket: Fitness center with tennis courts, boxing ring, and in-house yoga instructors; Kids clubhouse; Complimentary water equipment including kayaks, stand-up paddleboards, and snorkeling gear; a private white sand beach; swimming pool and sun lounge; cooking classes; spa; in-villa meals; multiple dining options; private 30-minute chartered tours over majestic Phang Nga Bay; and in-villa housekeepers.

“Life at Trisara Phuket is truly an experience. With spectacular ocean views and numerous places to relax both indoors and out, each villa captures an essence of luxury and privacy that is immeasurable,” stated Phillips. “Located in one of the most stunning and picturesque locations in the world, and including resort amenities, owning either or both villas would be a one-of-a-kind opportunity.”

The island of Phuket offers 7 international golf courses—Blue Canyon being only a 20-minute drive from the villas. With easy access to three international, state-of-the-art marinas, day trips to Phang Nga Bay’s limestone rock formations or any of the emerald bay’s many islands—including one made famous by James Bond—are a breeze. Sirinat National Park is just 15 minutes away, where one can explore mangrove forests, coral reefs, and white-sand beaches. With Phuket City’s bustling night markets a mere 45-minute drive, shopping, and exotic dining is just around the corner.

Villa Chanasai and Villa Santi are available for showings by appointment. As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closings will result in new homes built for a family in need.

Concierge Auctions offers a commission to the buyers' representing real estate agents. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

