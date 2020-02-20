AMC’s The Walking Dead Invades Gods of Boom

Game Insight’s Mobile FPS Gods of Boom to Deliver a Themed Collaboration with AMC’s The Walking Dead Timed to the Mid-Season Premiere of Season 10.

To celebrate the mid-season premiere of The Walking Dead Season 10 this Sunday, February 23 on AMC, the network and Game Insight’s mobile game Gods of Boom are releasing a TWD-themed update. This unique integration will allow players to experience the action and excitement of GOB’s mobile first-person shooter gameplay in the setting of The Walking Dead universe.

Starting today, players will fight their way through a seemingly abandoned settlement, slaying herds of walkers as well as Whisperers -- the formidable faction from the current season of the series. In-mission, players can also arm themselves with iconic weapons from the TV show, like Daryl’s trusty crossbow, Rick’s revolver and Negan’s infamous barbed-wire bat, “Lucille.”

What’s more, and for the first time ever, Gods of Boom will be adding a new, limited-time-only, full character skin to the game: walker hunter extraordinaire Daryl Dixon, as portrayed by Norman Reedus, whose likeness has been painstakingly recreated for the game.

A Truly Authentic The Walking Dead Experience:

Gods of Boom, the winner of several mobile game awards, is known for its fun, engaging, and tactical gameplay. Combining this with the AMC series’ thrilling atmosphere results in a unique and visceral experience for players; that of prowling the walker-filled streets of a ruined city, vigilant against threats both alive and dead.

During the development of the update, Game Insight and AMC worked closely on every aspect of the experience, from art and soundscape to gameplay, to ensure the atmosphere of the series carries through. The goal was to thoroughly satisfy both die-hard The Walking Dead fans and existing Gods of Boom players who may be new to the series.

The Walking Dead-themed season will be available in Gods of Boom from February 20 through March 31. The game is free to play and available in most languages for download on Apple’s App Store and Google Play. Fans can learn more about Gods of Boom and the new themed season on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.

The Walking Dead x Gods of Boom Features:

The Walking Dead First-Person Shooter Experience : Slay hordes of undead in a mobile FPS set in The Walking Dead’s post-apocalypse.

: Slay hordes of undead in a mobile FPS set in The Walking Dead’s post-apocalypse. All-New PvE Game Mode: For the first time, players will confront NPC opponents, taking the form of undead walkers and human Whisperers.

For the first time, players will confront NPC opponents, taking the form of undead walkers and human Whisperers. Arsenal of Iconic Weapons: Wield Daryl Dixon’s crossbow, Rick Grimes’ revolver and Negan’s barbed-wire baseball bat, “Lucille.”

Wield Daryl Dixon’s crossbow, Rick Grimes’ revolver and Negan’s barbed-wire baseball bat, “Lucille.” Daryl Dixon Full-Body Costume: Full character skin based on the likeness of Norman Reedus.

Watch the Gods of Boom x The Walking Dead Season trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YnqMvX_Cyuw

Founded in 2009, Game Insight is the world’s leading innovator of mobile and social games, creating exceptional gameplay experiences across casual to hardcore titles. With more than 300 million players, Game Insight is one of the largest games companies in the world. The company is pushing the boundaries of technology and graphics across all platforms to make the most entertaining and fun experiences for everyone. Game Insight is based in Vilnius, Lithuania with development studios around the world.

Previously known as “Guns of Boom”. First-person multiplayer action for mobile devices with the emphasis on team-based 4-vs.-4 PvP battles. The game was launched in 2017 and currently has more than 70 million installations worldwide. It was positively acclaimed by players and critics and has won numerous awards, including Google Play Editors' Choice 2018 and Rank #1 of Pocket Gamer’s The 25 Best Shooting Games on Android.

Since 2018, Gods of Boom has been present on the esports scene. In 2019, its second esports season, an international esports tournament with participants from all over the world, had a prize pool of $500,000.

The latest season of the game themed with The Walking Dead is not the first time Gods of Boom has collaborated with global brands and celebrities. In 2018, Gods of Boom released an update with the actor Danny Trejo, who introduced the Free-For-All mode to the game.