IPSWICH IS THIRD MOST SECURITY-CONSCIOUS PLACE TO LIVE - RESEARCH REVEALS

Ebuyer – the UK’s leading online tech and home security retailer – has conducted new research into crime, home security and CCTV systems. Combining online statistics and sales figures from a twelve-month period, www.ebuyer.com/cctv research reveals some surprising information.

Ipswich was third in the most safety-conscious place to live league table. The actual crime figures reveal that Ipswich has the 16th lowest crime rate for burglary out of 104 postcode areas and in the year up to December 2019 had 2.8K burglaries committed (a -25.7% annual change).

The category of "bicycle theft crime" is the highest-ranking crime category when category crime rate is compared to the national average. "Bicycle theft crime" rate is at 93% of national crime rate which puts Ipswich on 39. position out of 104 England's and Wales' postcode areas in this crime category. "Bicycle theft crime" makes up 1.8% of all crimes committed in the area. The total number of "bicycle theft crime" is 826 cases and has decreased by 16.7% when compared year-over-year in the period of January 2019 - December 2019.

The months of January, March, November and December were the most ‘popular’ months for burglaries in the Ipswich area. The lowest months for burglaries were June, July and August.

Ebuyer’s Andy Roberts, Director of E-Commerce says that people are now generally more aware of home security options. “New tech is constantly being launched in the security sector which has been designed for easy installation and operation. In the past, this sort of tech had the reputation of being difficult to install so you need a specialist. That’s not the case these days. It was also much more expensive than it is now.”

Liverpool (ranked 13th highest place for overall crime in the UK) is the most safety conscious city when it comes to CCTV and home security. The ‘L’ postcode has the most sales to protect residential homes per head of population over a 12-month period. One resident said, “Even if the police don’t get around to properly investigating a break in, having home security acts as a deterrent, and the criminals will always go for the easy option and go to a house with no CCTV or security.”

Ranking 37. Out of 104 for highest number of burglaries in the UK, 6.0K burglaries were committed in the 12 months up to December 2019. Liverpool ranks 34. for bicycle crime theft and number 1. For drugs crime.

Manchester was second most safety-conscious place to live from a list of 17 major towns and cities. Greater Manchester had 13.9K burglaries committed between January and December 2019 from a population of 2.8 million. It also had 1.8K bicycle thefts, and 3.5K robberies.

One frustrated Manchester respondent said, “As the police virtually never arrest anyone for burglary around here, we have to do everything we can ourselves. Crime seems to pay in Manchester.”

Greater Manchester ranks 26th lowest crime-rate out of 55 counties for burglaries - a change of -53.8 from the previous year (2017-18)

Cardiff is Britain’s least security-conscious town or city. The CF postcode ranked lowest for purchasing home and CCTV systems of all towns and cities in the survey. (Cardiff ranks 21ST out of 104 for burglary by ukcrimestats.com). Is this disparity between problem and solution because residents don’t recognise the merit of home security technology? Have residents simply given in and accept that property crime is inevitable?

Birmingham came in second least security-conscious with Southampton third. See the full list at the bottom of this release. Southampton ranks at 35 out of 104 postcode areas in the UK for most burglaries.

Derby, who came fourth in the list, currently ranks 47th out of the 104 postcode areas for burglaries, with 4.2K burglaries committed in the twelve months up to December 2019.

One of the most interesting finds was that Birmingham was the second least safety-conscious place for home security, despite ranking number one in the crime league outside of London. It ranks 19th for highest number of burglaries out of 104 postcode areas.

Ebuyer studied 17 major towns and cities (excluding London) Results: From least-to-most security conscious.

Cardiff Birmingham Southampton Derby Edinburgh Sunderland Leeds Leicester Reading

10. Huddersfield

11.York

12. Nottingham

13. Glasgow

14. Newcastle

15. Ipswich

16. Manchester

17. Liverpool

*Crime league table rankings provided by ukcrimestats.com, verisure.co.uk and plumplot.co.uk. Scotland also not included. 30,000+ Home security sales were included in the figures, along with a social media survey.

