NEWCASTLE IS FOURTH LEAST SECURITY-CONSCIOUS PLACE TO LIVE - RESEARCH REVEALS

Ebuyer – the UK’s leading online tech and home security retailer – has conducted new research into crime, home security and CCTV systems. Combining online statistics and sales figures from a twelve-month period, research reveals some surprising information.

Newcastle is the fourth least safety-conscious place, new research reveals. Newcastle ranks 38th lowest for burglaries out of 104 post code areas, with 6.4K burglaries committed in the year up to December 2019. (Annual change of -14.8%).

January and December are the most ‘popular’ months for burglaries in Newcastle, while June is the quietest month.

For bicycle theft crime, Newcastle has the 50th highest crime-rate out of 104 postcode areas, with 1.4K crimes committed in the 12 months up to December 2019. (A yearly reduction of 20% on the previous year). The months of August and October were the busiest months for bicycle crime. January and December were the quietest.

Ebuyer’s Andy Roberts, Director of E-Commerce says that people are now generally more aware of home security options. “New tech is constantly being launched in the security sector which has been designed for easy installation and operation. In the past, this sort of tech had the reputation of being difficult to install so you need a specialist. That’s not the case these days. It was also much more expensive than it is now.”

Cardiff is Britain’s least security-conscious town or city. The CF postcode ranked lowest for purchasing home and CCTV systems of all towns and cities in the survey. (Cardiff ranks 21ST out of 104 for burglary by ukcrimestats.com). Is this disparity between problem and solution because residents don’t recognise the merit of home security technology? Have residents simply given in and accept that property crime is inevitable?

Liverpool (ranked 13th highest place for overall crime in the UK) is the most safety conscious city when it comes to CCTV and home security. The ‘L’ postcode has the most sales to protect residential homes per head of population over a 12-month period. One resident said, “Even if the police don’t get around to properly investigating a break in, having home security acts as a deterrent, and the criminals will always go for the easy option and go to a house with no CCTV or security.”

Ranking 37. Out of 104 for highest number of burglaries in the UK, 6.0K burglaries were committed in the 12 months up to December 2019. Liverpool ranks 34. for bicycle crime theft and number 1. For drugs crime.

Manchester was second most safety-conscious place to live from a list of 17 major towns and cities. Greater Manchester had 13.9K burglaries committed between January and December 2019 from a population of 2.8 million. It also had 1.8K bicycle thefts, and 3.5K robberies.

One frustrated Manchester respondent said, “As the police virtually never arrest anyone for burglary around here, we have to do everything we can ourselves. Crime seems to pay in Manchester.”

Greater Manchester ranks 26th lowest crime-rate out of 55 counties for burglaries - a change of -53.8 from the previous year (2017-18)

Birmingham came in second least security-conscious with Southampton third. See the full list at the bottom of this release. Southampton ranks at 35 out of 104 postcode areas in the UK for most burglaries.

Derby, who came fourth in the list, currently ranks 47th out of the 104 postcode areas for burglaries, with 4.2K burglaries committed in the twelve months up to December 2019.

One of the most interesting finds was that Birmingham was the second least safety-conscious place for home security, despite ranking number one in the crime league outside of London. It ranks 19th for highest number of burglaries out of 104 postcode areas.

Ebuyer studied 17 major towns and cities (excluding London) Results: From least-to-most security conscious.

Cardiff Birmingham Southampton Derby Edinburgh Sunderland Leeds Leicester Reading

10. Huddersfield

11.York

12. Nottingham

13. Glasgow

14. Newcastle

15. Ipswich

16. Manchester

17. Liverpool

*Crime league table rankings provided by ukcrimestats.com, verisure.co.uk and plumplot.co.uk. Scotland also not included. 30,000+ Home security sales were included in the figures, along with a social media survey.

