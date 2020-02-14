New mobility platform Move Mee revolutionises car rental and mobility sector

For pretty much the entirety of the history of car rental the processes have remained unchanged, resulting in unnecessary friction for the customer, with them repeatedly being asked to present their identification and driving licence (even when renting with the same brand on multiple occasions), and of course the long laborious queues and the inevitable hard sell at the counter.

Addressing these staggering inefficiencies this is all about to change thanks to the revolutionary new platform and market disrupter, Move Mee.

Move Mee has essentially digitised the entire car rental experience allowing the customer using the Move Mee app to undertake a one-time registration and upload their ID and driving credentials along with their chosen payment method. These details are then verified in a matter of seconds, giving the rental operator the peace of mind and security of who they are renting to.

As a result of creating an autonomous desk experience, on arrival at the destination the customer can skip visiting the physical rental location and go straight to car, avoiding the frustrating queues and enjoying a new, frictionless experience.

Having been directed by the app to their vehicle on arrival they can simply open the vehicle using their phone as a key (PAAK), utilising technology from Move Mee partner SixSense from Huf Secure Mobile, the first digital key in the mobility sector.

The customer can then undertake at their leisure a full inspection, recording the condition of the vehicle themselves. The customer is able to digitally sign the rental agreement utilising the app with them now ready to go.

Founder & Chairman of Move Mee Richard Lowden said “I am truly delighted to present the Move Mee platform here at the NADA show in Las Vegas. Not only is the Move Mee platform causing a quantum disruption to the vehicle rental sector, but it is also providing a turnkey mobility solution for franchised dealerships that want to gain better control over their courtesy car and loaner fleets, and just as importantly create new revenue streams and profit centres, providing both retail and corporate customers an array of vehicle rental services from cars, vans and trucks to tailored business solutions meeting all mobility demands placed on their business.”

“Today marks a fundamental change in the vehicle rental sector and franchised dealership space, catapulting vehicle rental into the digital age.”

Move Mee has assembled a highly talented management team, bringing a wealth of experience from the car rental, car sharing, and technology space, in order to deliver this game-changing brand.

Move Mee is exhibiting in the ‘First time exhibitors’ showroom’ adjacent to the Central Hall at the Las Vegas Convention Center at the NADA Show 14-17th February 2020 on stand 1208C.

www.movemee.io/nada

The Move Mee platform started life in 2018 with the sole objective of transforming the vehicle hire experience. Move Mee is a global Straight to Car platform that brings car rental into the 21st century. The app offers customers a one-time only registration and validation process, from which point they can access any car on the platform anywhere in the world. The Move Mee management team is formed of the very best from the car rental, car sharing, and rental aggregation markets along with formidable technical expertise which has revolutionized the mobility marketplace.

