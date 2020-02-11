Concierge Auctions Unveils February Dubai Live Auction Lineup

The showcase features over $135 million in top-tier properties spanning 7 countries. The sale is targeting global buyers with a focus on the Middle East and Asia in partnership with Mansion Global.

Concierge Auctions has released its February lineup of over $135 million of luxury properties spanning 7 countries and 4 U.S. states—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders, and all set to culminate at a live auction event in Dubai. Marketed to buyers in the Middle East and Asia in partnership with Dow Jones and Mansion Global, bidding will open digitally via the firm's online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, which allows prospective buyers the ability to participate in real-time from anywhere in the world, and will close February 27th in Dubai.

This is the third year Concierge Auctions and the media powerhouse have partnered together. The firm's recent Asia auctions generated over $190 million in sales.

"We're excited to be showcasing this incredible selection of global properties to an exclusive group of high-net-worth individuals in Dubai next week at a kick-off event with Mansion Global and end bidding live just two weeks later in one of the fast-growing cities in the world," stated Concierge Auctions Chairman Chad Roffers. "Nowhere else can you find a private island in Thailand and an over 1,600-acre compound with private runway and hangar and the top 150 course in the world in Texas available on the same platform—both selling to the highest bidder. With unprecedented seller interest for inclusion in the sale, we're expecting equal interest from global buyers and multiple record-breaking transactions."

Featured properties in the sale include:

818 Hot Springs Road, Santa Barbara, CA

Bidding opens February 24

Designed by architect Lutah Maria Riggs in the 1930s, 818 Hot Springs Road is a modern estate with the glamour of a bygone era. Opulent finishes and designer style emanate throughout all 13,456 square feet of the five-bedroom estate, including hardwood and marble floors, intricate molding and wainscotting, soaring coffered ceilings, and an expansive Carrara marble island and fireplace in the Christopher Peacock-designed chef's kitchen. Enjoy tranquil ocean views from the outdoor terraces, or entertain in the cabana with wet bar, fireplace, and barbeque. Previously offered for $12.5 million, the property will auction No Reserve.

"When we decided we were ready to sell this property, we didn't want to wait years for the right buyer to come along," stated sellers Jeff and Lori Runnfeldt. "We hired Concierge Auctions because their process is seamless and efficient with predictable results. We're looking forward to presenting the exciting chance to own a historic property to the market and identifying a new owner on auction day."

2686 Las Amigas Road, Napa, California

Bidding opens February 25

2686 Las Amigas Road sits on 43 acres of plantable Napa Valley property with 3,000 olive trees, an onsite water tower, and a 5,000-square-foot finished barn with a guest space, office, and den. The main house features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a spacious great room with an open floor plan, 17-foot apex ceilings, and vast picture windows, as well as a spacious master retreat with an attached office and a gourmet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and zinc countertops. Wraparound porches allow for unobstructed 360-degree views of the valley, with world-class nature just steps away, including hiking, biking, camping, fishing, and watersports. Originally listed for $10.75 million, the property will auction With Reserve.

"Concierge Auctions is an innovative global marketing platform, and I'm excited to be partnering with them for the first time to attract a multitude of buyers interested in 2686 Las Amigas Road," stated listing agent Suzy Anderson of Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley. "We'll be working together throughout the exposure period in order to achieve the highest possible price for the property come auction day, and I have no doubt that our efforts will result in a successful sale."

Also selling in California is One Palm Vineyard Estate, a property on Napa Valley's iconic Silverado Trail in Saint Helena with an elegant farmhouse and a modern artist's barn. Featuring a Cabernet vineyard and stunning vineyard and valley views, One Palm Vineyard Estate offers the seminal indoor-outdoor California lifestyle. Previously offered for $2.85 million, the property will auction No Reserve. Bidding opens February 24th.

Wolf Point Golf Club, Texas Gulf Coast

Bidding opens February 25

Located on the Texas Gulf Coast, Wolf Point Golf Club is a 1,640±-acre compound with an exclusive, world-rated golf course and private 5,000-foot runway with 13,000-square-foot hangar. A world-class golf, hunting, and fishing destination in the waiting, Wolf Point Golf Club will auction No Reserve.

The crown jewel of Wolf Point is the golf course, named "Texas' most intriguing and secret golf course" by Golf Advisor. Designed by Mike Nuzzo and Don Mahaffey, the 18-hole course has been ranked as one of the top 150 courses in the world, and has earned the nickname, "the St. Andrews of Texas." The club also features a beautiful clubhouse with his-and-her locker rooms and a large bar and gathering area overlooking the course. The greens were thoughtfully designed to fit into their Gulf Coast surroundings, but to also be as low maintenance as possible. A 12-acre lake provides water for all course irrigation, which can also be refilled via a large irrigation well with a 75 HP submersible pump well. There are also two large barns to house all the equipment necessary for general upkeep, as well as a cart barn.

"The auction presents a rare opportunity to own one of the most exclusive golf courses in America, played by fewer than 200 people in its lifetime, along with a spectacular estate and over 1,000 acres," stated listing agent Rick Doak of Republic Ranches. "The amenities included at Wolf Point are truly priceless. I'm proud to partner with Concierge Auctions to market this incomparable opportunity on a global scale, which will surely result in a favorable outcome for our client and a profitable investment for the buyer."

64 Promontory Ridge Drive, Las Vegas, Nevada

Bidding opens February 25

Located at The Pointe within The Ridges, home to the most expensive and exclusive properties in Las Vegas, 64 Promontory Ridge Drive immediately impresses upon arrival with a Porte-cochère entrance and circular drive. Inside, vaulted and coffered ceilings and marble flooring decorate all three levels of the estate and an elevator offers convenience and accessibility. Disappearing glass pocket doors perfectly frame the mountain and city views. The grand chef's kitchen features a large center island, breakfast bar, built-in state-of-the-art appliances, and ample counter space. The exquisite master suite offers its own private balcony, along with a walk-in closet and master bath with soaking tub, separate shower, and dual vanity spaces. Additional ensuite bedrooms showcase priceless views of the Strip. Previously offered for $7.95 million, the property will sell No Reserve.

"When I decided it was time to move on from my home of nearly 10 years, I knew my property would be attractive to the right buyer, but I underestimated how long it would take to find them," stated the seller Andrew Bloch. "I've had my home listed on the traditional market for over five years, and while I've received plenty of offers, a lack of urgency on both sides of the equation has kept serious buyers from putting their best offers forward, and kept me from accepting the offers that have been presented. Auctions create a multiple offer situation and facilitate a transparent bidding war—all on an expedited time frame. I'm looking forward to seeing multiple buyers vying to own this incredible estate come auction day."

Additional properties in the sale include:

Koh Chueak, Near Koh Samui, Thailand Bidding opens February 24 In cooperation with Christopher Buck, Kim Hutcheon, and Niccolo Pigni of Engel & Völkers Sonoma County Previously Offered for $70M. No Reserve.

Cedar Mountain, Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts, Quebec, Canada Bidding opens February 25 In cooperation with Michael Lapolla of RE/MAX EXCELLENCE Previously Offered for $4.5M. Reserve $1.25M.

Bromellia Villa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates Bidding opens February 25 In cooperation with Will McKintosh of JLL Previously Offered for AED 15M or USD $4M. No Reserve.

Dar Nour, Marrakesh, Morocco Bidding opens February 24 In cooperation with Grant Rawlings of Chic Marrakech Previously Offered for €4M. No Reserve.

2 Via Vittorio Place, Lake Las Vegas, Nevada Bidding opens February 25 In cooperation with Trish Nash of Signature Gallery of Homes Previously Offered for $3.79M. Reserve $1.75M.

Hodges Bay Club, Unit # T-23, Saint John's, Antigua Bidding opens February 24 In cooperation with Justin White-One Caribbean Estate-Christie's International Real Estate Previously Offered for $3.4M. No Reserve.

Barton Hall, Cherokee, Alabama Bidding opens February 24 In cooperation with Jay Klos of Amanda Howard Sotheby's International Realty Previously Offered for $1.75M. Reserve $850K.

Belvedere Park, Coco Del Mar, Panama City, Panama Bidding opens February 24 In cooperation with Allen Blaney of Panama Realtor Previously Offered for $1.9M. No Reserve. Buy Now $1.5M.



As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, each property closed will result in a new home built for a family in need.

