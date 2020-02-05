Netrix, LLC accelerates growth with additional leadership focused on Microsoft Sales and Services

Netrix, LLC (Netrix) a premier Microsoft Gold Partner, announced today as part of its ongoing efforts in investments to accelerate national Microsoft sales and services growth, has hired Thadious (Thad) Fisher, to focus on Microsoft Mid-Market CSP and Enterprise Business.

Don Penland, Partner, said, “We are delighted to have Thad join the Netrix Family. Many of us worked with Thad when he was at Microsoft. He has an amazing network and will add a great perspective and energy to help Netrix continue our overall growth as a national Microsoft partner. We continue to accelerate our brand with Microsoft by hiring the best of the best in Microsoft sales and delivery services. Specifically, Thad will further strengthen our sales and services with mid-market and enterprise client’s for Microsoft’s Cloud Solution Provider Program (CSP)."

Prior to joining Netrix, Thad held various individual contributor and leadership roles within Microsoft and with regional Microsoft partners. In his new role, Thad will be working with Microsoft and other strategic partners nationally to help customers with their digital transformation needs. Thad joins a Netrix family of over 600 global employees with significant presence in North America, Europe and India.

“I am very excited to join an organization with a thoughtful purpose to drive Microsoft business and Netrix’s partnership. I wanted to be with an organization that said yes to innovative ideas and opportunities with customers in mind, Netrix is that place,” said Thad Fisher.

Netrix is a premier Microsoft Gold Certified Partner, focused on Microsoft solutions for Collaboration, Cloud, Infrastructure and Security.

Netrix sets itself apart by providing more technical depth and innovation than their competitors while navigating the changing market landscape and adapting to the unique demands of their clients’ digital transformation journey. Netrix serves both mid-market and global enterprises, as well as, local, state, and federal governments and specializes in cloud, infrastructure, security, custom applications, data intelligence, collaboration, networking, unified communications, managed services, AV, and room system design and integrations