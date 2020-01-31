Has Tech Affected Your Sex Life? The Results Are In!

A new YouGov survey commissioned by leading online tech retailer Ebuyer reveals how technology is influencing the British public’s sex habits.

The Ebuyer survey questioned 1,850 people around Britiain, and the company also conducted a further poll of its customers via social media. The country’s bedtime behaviour makes for some interesting pillow-talk!

Just over one third (34%) of all those polled revealed that technology has affected their sex lives in some way. And when we say technology, we mean laptops, mobile phones and cameras - not sex toys!

“Tech is obviously being used in all sorts of ways these days, so it’s no real surprise that it’s being incorporated into intimate moments,” says Ebuyer E-Commerce Director Andy Roberts.

One Ebuyer customer said: “The web-cam is a wonderful thing!” Another’s response was: “It’s nice when you watch the highlights the next day!” They’re possibly getting confused with Match of the Day.

Of Brits In the 18-24 age group who answered, 39% said that technology has affected their sex life, while in the 55+ age group only 12% said that tech has had an impact on their boudoir behaviour. Is that because the other 88% struggle to switch on their devices?

Interestingly, 13% of males revealed that viewing pornography online had reduced the amount of actual sex they had. Whether this could be attributed to exhaustion, reduced appetite or social isolation is a question for another survey!

In the 25-34 age group, 16% said they have used their mobile phone’s camera during sex. One Ebuyer customer commented, “It’s fun - and if you are both consenting, then there’s nothing wrong with it.”

The immediacy of sex-selfies can mean that they become a part of sexual activity. At least it’s better than the old days when you had to send your snaps off to Boots before you got the disappointing results with yellow stickers all over them!

16% of 18-24 year-old’s said that technology has increased their creativity in the bedroom. Several respondents said that tech was a “fun element” of their sex lives and helped to create a “different kind of intimate bond”.

Andy Roberts says: “I’m actually quite surprised that only 6% of people in the 25-34 age bracket had delayed things to check their emails… Maybe there’s hope for us all yet.”

“I would suggest that the influence of tech on sex will become even more prevalent in the years to come,” says Psychologist Melvyn Edwards. “It makes people desire instant gratification – and I believe this is infiltrating all aspects of our daily lives, including behaviour in the bedroom”.

With the constant advances in technology and its applications, and with talk of AI robots eventually replacing us all, the survey’s results were quite gratifying in revealing that human relations are still carrying-on regardless. Even if, for some, it is now with a helping hand from technology.

*All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2031 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 24th - 27th January 2020. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all GB adults (aged 18+).

Quick round-up:

18-24 age group: 39% say technology has affected their sex lives

55+ age group: Only 12% say tech has impacted on their sex lives

13% of males said watching porn online reduced their actual sex life

25-34 age group: 16% say they’ve used their mobile’s camera during sex

18-24 age group: 6% had delayed sex to check emails

Established in 1999, Ebuyer is a specialist online retailer of electronics and technology. It is based in Howden, East Yorkshire, and stocks over 40,000 products on its website (ebuyer.com). Ebuyer fulfils over 20,000 customer orders per week.