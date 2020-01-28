Johnson Production Group's "Grand Theft Auto Girls" Set to Debut on Lifetime Movie Network and VOD on January 30th 8pm/7c

Presswire, 28 January 2020

GRAND THEFT AUTO GIRLS will Premiere on the Lifetime Movie Network on Thursday January 30 at 8pm/7c and will also be available on Comcast Xfinity, Apple iTunes, Amazon Instant Video, Vudu, GooglePlay, YouTube, Microsoft XBox, and FandangoNow.

SYNOPSIS: Teenagers Emily and Max discover how easy it is to make extra cash by hot wiring cars and delivering them to a chop shop. Soon Emily has money for car parts to fix up her vintage car and Max has money for clothes. When their shop teacher discovers what they're up to and shows them how to amp it up to a more sophisticated and profitable level using the 'relay station attack', things get a lot more dangerous. When Emily's boyfriend, Dylan, is questioned by police, the girls decide it's time to stop...but is it too late?

