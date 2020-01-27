CBD Universe and Spyder, the Leading Outdoor Performance Brand to Launch CBD-Infused Topical Product Line Designed for an Active Lifestyle

CBD Universe, the leading private label manufacturer and distributor in the hemp industry, and Spyder, a globally recognized ski and performance brand, today announced that they have partnered to create a hemp-infused product line built for an active lifestyle.

Spyder is a trusted brand in the sport and active community, known for innovation and quality as well as the official outfitter of the U.S. Ski Team. The new Spyder CBD Collection features a curated assortment of products developed with the needs of the outdoor athlete in mind but is suitable for everyone with an active lifestyle. Each product is infused with CBD (cannabidiol) derived from hemp and combined with ingredients that are tough enough to withstand the elements and may aid in recovery.

The collection includes:

Soothing Body Lotion - hemp oil’s concentration of essential fatty acids helps moisturizing properties absorb deep into the skin

Cooling Muscle Balm – infused with menthol, the cooling effect coupled with anti-inflammatory benefits of CBD help to soothe sore muscles

Hydrating Face Cream – cannabinoids help to improve moisture retention and many report CBD may counteract the free radical damage from improved circulation helping to combat wrinkles

Rich-Repair Lip Balm – skin on the lips is delicate and needs protection and a hearty dose of moisture to safeguard lips from the sun, wind, and extreme temperatures

Sunscreen - offers SPF 50 protection and is comprised of mineral elements and zinc; this is one of the first over-the-counter certified CBD sunscreens on the market

Performance Essentials Travel Set – for the active user on-the-go, the full collection is ready to go in travel-friendly sizes

“Anyone who spends extended periods of time outdoors knows how varying conditions can affect your skin, muscles and joints,” said Justin Pentelute, CEO of CBD Universe. “Spyder is the most trusted brand within the ski community, among athletes and active consumers globally and CBD Universe’s topical CBD-infused products are a natural extension for this storied brand.”

All products are infused with pure cannabidiol (CBD), the non-psychoactive compound derived from the hemp plant. Topical application of CBD is increasingly recognized for its effects on reducing skin and muscle inflammation, which may ease pain for active users.

“CBD Universe is a highly-respected pioneer in the industry, and we’re excited to launch the Spyder CBD Collection through this partnership,” said Daniel W. Dienst, Executive Vice Chairman at Authentic Brands Group, owner of Spyder. “This new line of topicals can meet the needs of elite Olympic athletes, weekend warriors and everyone in between, which creates a great opportunity to bring these world-class products to the market.”

The Spyder CBD Collection is available now at Spyder.CBDUniverse.com, independent CBD stores and sports retailers near you.

CBD Universe, LLC is a large manufacturer and distributor of hemp-derived products located in Englewood, Colorado. CBD Universe’s goal is to provide the highest quality products available in the marketplace. Through their commitment to transparency and ethical responsibility, CBD Universe is transforming a booming industry and building trust among consumers who are eager to tap into the benefits of CBD, phyto-cannabinoids, and hemp.

CBD Universe is owned by Tellus Core, Inc.

Tellus Core is a leading hemp multi-asset investment firm headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. Its mission is to provide quality products to both consumers and supply chain partners while encouraging the hemp industry to offer the finest customer experience. From happy customers to profitable returns, incredible products and unparalleled sales strategies, Tellus Core is committed to succeeding in multiple dimensions in this unique and developing industry, as well as doing their part to encourage professionalism, ethics and organization.

Spyder is one of the world’s most recognizable and credible outdoor sportswear brands. Focused on enhancing the ski experience both on and off the mountain, Spyder prides itself on its advanced technical composition and style. As the official outfitter for the U.S. Ski Team for over 30 years, Spyder offers technical ski, fitness, swim and lifestyle apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. The highly sought-after brand is available in over 140 direct-to-consumer retail outposts globally as well as department stores, sporting goods stores and specialty retailers throughout North America, Europe, Middle East, South Korea and China.

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Headquartered in New York City, ABG elevates and builds the long-term value of more than 50 consumer brands and properties by partnering with best-in-class manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers. Its brands have a global retail footprint in more than 100,000 points of sale across the luxury, specialty, department store, mid-tier, mass and e-commerce channels and more than 5,000 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world.

ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media.

