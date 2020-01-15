Team Novo Nordisk Switching Over to Shimano Disc Brakes for 2020 Season

Team Novo Nordisk, the world’s first all-diabetes pro cycling team, will race the 2020 season on Colnago frames complete with Shimano di2 components, disc brakes, and power meters while wearing GSG-designed kits.

Team Novo Nordisk first raced on Colnago bikes in 2013, its first professional season, and has continuously raced on the iconic Italian brand since 2016. For the 2020 season, Team Novo Nordisk’s men’s professional team will race on Colnago’s C64, Concept, V2r and V3r bikes on the road and the K-Zero during time trials. This will be the team’s first season on the V2r and V3r.

These frames are from Colnago’s high-end road range and are designed with the renowned Italian company’s tailor-made precision. The C64 features carbon fiber tubes and lugs glued together, which are made entirely by hand in Cambiago, Italy. The Concept, V2r and V3r frames push the boundaries of aerodynamics. The Concept was designed in a wind tunnel and is suitable for racing on flat terrains, fast, and sprints. The V2r is a compromise between lightweight and aerodynamic that makes it ideal for climbing thanks to its versatility. The V3r is the newest edition with improved lightness and aerodynamics that provides a stiffer and more comfortable ride.

For the first time in its eight-year history, Team Novo Nordisk will race on disc brakes. Industry-leading cycle component manufacturer Shimano’s disc brakes dominate the global market thanks to their superior modulation, heat management, and all-weather stopping power. Additionally, Team Novo Nordisk men’s pro team will race on Shimano’s Di2 shifting system and use Shimano power meters. The integration of the digital precision behind Shimano’s Di2 shifting and its critical power meter data will provide the athletes with instant, accurate shifting and precise data at the most intense time during a race.

“Shimano is proud to continue its long partnership with Team Novo Nordisk. The team’s mission to bring global awareness to the diabetes epidemic aligns perfectly with Shimano’s goal to promote health and happiness,” Shimano’s Road Brand Manager Nick Legan said. “We couldn’t be more excited for the season ahead, Team Novo Nordisk’s first on Shimano disc brakes, and wish all the riders and staff the very best of luck.”

The significant change to Team Novo Nordisk’s 2020 GSG-designed navy-blue jersey is the addition of “99th year” in various locations throughout the kit. This highlights the fact that insulin, the lifesaving drug for people with diabetes, was discovered 99 years ago. The jersey continues to predominantly feature the words “Changing Diabetes” across the chest and white text with the team’s mission ‘inspire, educate and empower’ repeating around the torso. The light blue circle serves as the global symbol for diabetes awareness. The 2020 changes are designed to bring awareness to Team Novo Nordisk's mission to inspire, educate and empower everyone affected by diabetes.

Team Novo Nordisk will kick off its racing season in February at the Tour Colombia following a 10-day training camp in Altea, Spain.

Team Novo Nordisk’s men’s professional team will race the 2020 season on:

Colnago frames

Shimano components including groupset, wheels, power meters, pedals and shoes

GSG Cycling Wear

lululemon off-the-bike apparel

Veloflex tires

Polisport helmets

Wahoo power trainers, computers and heart rate monitors

Selle Italia saddles

Bee1 socks

FSA/Vision handlebars, stems and seat post

B&W bike bags

Team Novo Nordisk is a global all-diabetes sports team of cyclists spearheaded by the world’s first all-diabetes UCI ProTeam. In 2012, Phil Southerland, co-founder and CEO of the team, and global healthcare company Novo Nordisk, came together to create Team Novo Nordisk, based on a shared vision to inspire, educate and empower people around the world affected by diabetes. For more information, go to www.teamnovonordisk.com