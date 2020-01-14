Tomini Shipping receives three further ultramax newbuilds into the fleet

Tomini Shipping a leading ship owner and operator, has greeted the New Year by boosting its shipping fleet with the delivery and naming of three ultramax carriers, the vessels named Tomini Entity (63,500 DWT), Tomini Felicity (63,300 DWT) and Tomini Tenacity (63,601 DWT) were delivered on 7 January 2020.

The naming ceremony was held at the COSCO Shipping Ltd, Hudong Shipyard, Shanghai, China. Shoaib Seedat, Head of New Buildings and Pradeep Bajpai, Head of Fleet Management attended from Tomini Shipping together with representatives of the builder and seller.

Tomini’s newbuilding programme seeks to replenish the fleet with modern, eco-friendly ships and these new additions are in line with their fleet renewal strategy bringing the fleet size to 12 with an average age of 3 years.

“We specialize in selected dry bulk vessel segments namely ultramaxes; we have confidence in the sector and remain committed to growing a diverse fleet to meet global transportation needs”, commented Nitin Mehta, CEO.

Tomini Shipping is a leading ship owner and operator, which for more than 65 years have been involved in every aspect of the shipping market including ownership, technical management and manning, whilst commercial management is handled through their partners Alpina Chartering in Denmark. Their business philosophy is built on trust and building deep relationships that focus on long-term cooperation with their partners and clients.

