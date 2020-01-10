ISFE ENDORSES UK GAMES INDUSTRY CAMPAIGN TO GET PARENTS TO TURN ON FAMILY CONTROLS ON VIDEO GAMES

The UK Interactive Entertainment Association (Ukie) has today launched the Get Smart About P.L.A.Y campaign encouraging more parents and carers to use the tools that are provided to manage screen time and in-game purchases on video games consoles.

ISFE CEO Simon Little said: “As an industry, we take our responsibility towards our players, and our younger players in particular, extremely seriously. Our members have a proven track record in protecting minors and we are at the forefront of raising the bar in harmonised self-regulation and responsible game playing. ISFE and its members do this through several tools: PEGI age ratings and descriptors, parental controls tools where parents can limit or block spending, set game play time and control online interaction and privacy settings, and regular campaigns at national level, such as this excellent one from Ukie. Both industry and parents have a responsibility to ensure an enjoyable and safe game playing environment for children.”

Information on national campaigns in other European countries is available here.

Information on Ukie's new campaign is available here.

