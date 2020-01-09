Monica Vinader Deploys EdApp to transform Retail Training

Monica Vinader has today announced they are joining other leading retail brands globally in selecting EdApp to transform their retail training. EdApp’s mobile-first training platform will be employed to seamlessly onboard and train Monica Vinader’s global retail teams.

Founded in 2008, Monica Vinader is a multi-award-winning British luxury jewellery brand. After securing highly successful partnerships with Harrods and Selfridges, the brand now enjoys flagship locations in more than 8 countries including the United States, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates, with products available in over 72 countries worldwide.

With EdApp’s award-winning mobile-first design and cloud-based authoring tool, Monica Vinader can design sleek lessons to roll out to their workforce almost instantaneously. With the mobile-first approach, Monica Vinader employees will be able to complete lessons at a time and place that suits them, which is paramount when considering the nature of a casual retail workforce.

CEO of EdApp, Darren Winterford said, “EdApp has been implemented successfully throughout retail all over the world. Our data-driven authoring tool and seamless learner experience have made us the preferred tool for leading brands like Monica Vinader. We are thrilled to welcome them to our family”.

Anna Shelton-Agar, General Manager EMEA at Monica Vinader said, “EdApp’s mobile-first platform is just what our workforce needs. Having the ability to easily onboard and train our global staff from a sleek and comprehensive design is particularly impressive. As the holiday season approaches, MV was looking to effectively educate new starters, introduce our current retail staff to the MV brand and policies, product features, and pricing. The Ed platform allows us to successfully achieve all of this.”

With the implementation of EdApp, Monica Vinader now delivers training on a platform that is overwhelmingly the preferred choice of their workforce. The Monica Vinader team is in good company; EdApp recently announced more than 1.5 million lessons are taken on the platform every month.

Darren said, “EdApp is extremely proud to have been chosen as the training platform of choice by such auspicious and well-respected corporations. It also means we are very well positioned to facilitate knowledge sharing and insights that come with such scale.”

Recognised for bridging the gap between fine jewellery and fashion, Monica Vinader is a jewellery brand whose contemporary and unique pieces have attracted a diverse celebrity following. After establishing in 2008, Monica Vinader won Brand of the Year at the UK Jewellery Awards and has since successfully grown into a global brand. The British luxury jewellery brand is also committed to the ethical sourcing of their products and works closely with suppliers to follow strict standards of business behaviour along with their commitment to sustainability.

EdApp is an award-winning microlearning-based and mobile-first Learning Management System (LMS). Designed to provide engaging, mobile-first user experiences, the EdApp platform provides Enterprise with the ability to deliver training directly to their workforces’ smartphones, resulting in record engagement rates.