Ebuyer launches new ONLINE SAFETY GUIDE

Tech giant Ebuyer has launched its new guide for parents and teachers to help keep children safe online.

Andy Roberts, Director of Marketing at leading online tech retailer Ebuyer, says, “With technology continuing to advance at great speed, it’s important to keep up-to-date with the latest safety features. The truth is that millions of adults have proved vulnerable to online-attacks, so we shouldn’t expect children to fare any better.”

In research carried out by Global Kids Online, over 15,000 children were surveyed and results revealed that younger children and those with less-advanced digital skills are disproportionately exposed to online risks of harm.

It also showed that children who are encouraged and supported to use the internet positively and safely have better outcomes while restrictive strategies, such as banning children from using the internet do not have the same positive effect.

The survey asked: The last time you saw anything which upset you, did you talk to any of these people about it? 55% of children told a friend, 40% told a parent, but only 5% told a teacher.

Russell Hobby, General Secretary of the National Association of Head Teachers, said: “The internet is a powerful tool but also poses obvious risks for children and young people. We think schools would welcome greater clarity on how to deploy appropriate filters and monitoring systems.”

