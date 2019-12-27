Zigmabit Emerges as the Top Cryptocurrency Mining Hardware Manufacturer

ZigmaBit is constantly innovating to bring new, improved mining equipment to the market. Currently, the company's offering consists of ZigBit range of mining rigs. They are multi-cryptocurrency mining platforms that support operations on Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Dash blockchains. There are currently three different products on offer - ZigBit 2.0, ZigBit 3.0 and the latest ZigBit 5.0, all capable of supporting profitable operations on the blockchain of choice.

ZigmaBit is emerging as a leading alternative to some of the big names in the cryptocurrency mining hardware segment. For a long time, since the rise in popularity of cryptocurrency mining among the masses, there have been just a handful of companies that have been manufacturing and distributing the necessary hardware to mine different digital currencies. However, the changing industry landscape has resulted in customers giving more prominence to the quality, reliability, capacity and efficiency of mining equipment than the brands that produce it. Zigmabit has encashed upon this phenomenon to gain a foothold for itself in the crypto mining hardware market by providing users with high quality hardware for mining multiple cryptocurrencies.

Products

ZigmaBit is constantly innovating to bring new, improved mining equipment to the market. Currently, the company's offering consists of ZigBit range of mining rigs. They are multi-cryptocurrency mining platforms that support operations on Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Dash blockchains. There are currently three different products on offer - ZigBit 2.0, ZigBit 3.0 and the latest ZigBit 5.0, all capable of supporting profitable operations on the blockchain of choice.

The company uses its tried and tested 7nm ASIC ZigmaBit BoosterX chips in its hardware, coupled with efficient cooling system, tough compact construction and a low operating noise characteristic which make it suitable for installation at home, office or in dedicated datacenters.

Purchasing ZigBit

Purchasing a mining rig from ZigmaBit is as easy as placing an order for anything on Amazon or any other ecommerce portal. The company hosts an online store on its own website, listing all the available mining rigs. Once a user decides upon the mining rig model and the numbers they want to purchase, they can just add it to their shopping cart and make a purchase. ZigmaBit ships its hardware across the world through reputable courier services and the product gets delivered in under a week's time after placing an order.

To place an order on ZigmaBit, the user will have to make the necessary payment with either Bitcoin, Litecoin or Ethereum, as they are the only supported payment options.

The Flagship

ZigBit 5.0 is ZigmaBit's current flagship cryptocurrency mining hardware offering designed to make it easier for anyone to set up their own cryptocurrency mining operation. This powerful device ships with all the operational parameters preset, so that users can just connect the hardware to power supply and start mining. The state-of-the-art hardware features direct liquid cooling and a high hash rate power. With a rated power consumption of 2400W, it can generate 2000 TH/s, 300 GH/s, 75 GH/s and 50 GH/s for Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ethereum and Dash respectively.

Warranty and Customer Service

ZigmaBit's hardware is known to be reliable. Yet, the company provides a minimum warranty of 12 months, which extends up to 36 months in the case of ZigBit 5.0 devices. In case of any queries or issues related to ZigmaBit's products and services, the company has a team of well-trained customer support executives in place who help in resolving them. The customer support can be reached over multiple channels including instant chat, phone call, email or by filling the contact form available on the ZigmaBit website.

Conclusion

ZigmaBit is definitely an option to consider if one is in the market for mining hardware. The technology, pricing, availability, shipping and estimated delivery timeline for these devices makes them an attractive alternative to other offerings.

https://zigmabit.com