VRP Consulting Achieves Salesforce Gold Consulting Partner Status

The Salesforce Partner Program distinguishes dedicated partners within the ecosystem who have demonstrated valued contribution through the delivery of expertise and experience to the broader business community. To be eligible for specific partner statuses, a company must obtain over a specified amount of points. Salesforce rewards points for three areas: Engagement, Trailhead Expertise and Customer Success. Points are distributed to these categories for a variety of criteria including completed projects, having employees with certifications, completed projects for particular industries and using certain products. Essentially, the higher the status a company has, the more knowledgeable and experienced a company has proven to be with Salesforce.

Initially based in San Francisco, VRP Consulting has grown to over 500 employees globally in 12 offices across seven countries including San Francisco, London, Rotterdam, Krakow, Munich and Minsk. Although originally a global IT outsourcing company, in 2008, VRP Consulting changed direction and become entirely focused on delivering Salesforce solutions to clients.

Although VRP Consulting had operated in Salesforce consulting and development work for over ten years, the company didn't focus on collecting points towards the Salesforce partner status table. With VRP's wealth of experience and the largest pool of Salesforce consultants and architects, it took them just over a year to go from zero to Silver and now Gold Partner Status. "We are delighted to have been recognised with Gold Partner Status, especially so soon after reaching Silver Partner Status," said Roman Medvedev, CEO and founder of VRP Consulting. "Our customers success has driven our business the entire time we've been in operation, and Salesforce's recognition is a real testament to the hard work that our our customer satisfaction score has on average employees put in over the last year to consistently deliver work which satisfied our clients, ensuring above 9 out of 10."

"Over the last year, we have opened local operations in London, Rotterdam, Krakow and Munich to offer clients a cost-effective hybrid delivery approach," said Will Lamb, UKI regional managing director. "With both hands-on local teams and remote centres of excellence, we have been able to deliver value to our diverse client base across the Salesforce platform. Achieving Gold Consulting Partner Status proves our clients value our ability to respond nimbly and deliver the solutions they need. "

In the last few months, VRP Consulting has worked with leading global brands to solve the technical and business challenges across industries such as manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, retail, recruitment, travel and hospitality, media and communications, financial services, and nonprofit.

"We will continue to put people first, both our colleagues and customers as we expand in the future. With our second centre of excellence in Krakow, Poland and our sales centre in Munich, Germany, we are now able to serve even more customers in new markets. We will continue to focus on the four pillars of our business as we push on to achieve Platinum Consulting Partner Status and PDO Master Navigator Status as we aim to be the go-to Salesforce partner. The best is still ahead of us," said Raymond Van der Wal, EMEA regional managing director.

We are VRP Consulting, a global, full-service Salesforce consulting, development and outsourcing partner delivering across the entire Salesforce platform. Founded in 1998 as a general IT Outsourcing company, by 2008, we had become fully focused on the Salesforce platform. In 2019, our expertise and history of delivering digital transformations for clients was recognised when we achieved Salesforce Gold Partner Status. We are committed to providing the highest-quality Salesforce consulting, development and support to our customers of all sizes and industries. With our core centres of excellence and regional offices in 7 countries, we really do think globally and deliver locally.

