Meet Eric Arnoux : The interior designer set to conquer the world

There is a lot of talk about a superstar who is changing the way we think about interior design. Everyone is talking about this star who has high society buzzing and what was the best-kept secret, is now being talked about with a lot of excitement.

Eric Arnoux does not follow trends. He creates them. He makes the impossible, possible. He is an interior decorator conqueror and is taking the world by storm.

Arnoux has invented a concept so unique and so daring that you could be forgiven for thinking that perhaps it could only exist in a fantasy. Only it does not — Arnoux has brought it to life and the result is mind-blowing.

Arnoux has conceptualized the idea of the “desert chalet.”

Traditionally chalets are cozy mountain dwellings, but Eric Arnoux in his unique way, has brought his French flair to this concept that speaks of exotic Scheherazade nights with European elegance and glamor.

He has that artistic eye and skill that is so intriguing and stylish it makes you want to know more about how you too, can enjoy the quality comfort he is fast becoming internationally renowned for.

His chalets beckon you to take some time out of your busy life and enjoy indulgence and pampering par excellence. Eric Arnoux brings this European panache and aspirational lifestyle ambition and marries this with desert style and the evidence is in the details. Hand-blown Venetian glass chandeliers cast warmth over rooms, rich, bold colors break with the traditions of the usual desert browns and earth tones, and centerpieces like his see-through piano become conversation pieces.

Eric Arnoux includes plush fabrics, modern finishings, glittering crystal chandeliers and oversized furniture.

Eric Arnoux also has other properties in the South of France. Whether you are looking for a mountain sojourn or sunny seaside properties, there is something for everyone.

But it is the chalets that are the true stars. Eric Arnoux’s range of available chalets tucked into the picturesque mountains, provide an opportunity for you to enjoy the experience of a lifetime with all the desirable home comforts. Your every need is taken care of — from in-house chefs to the use of a car and driver. Ladies even have the use of a hairdresser to ensure maximum pampering possibilities. A trip to the Brickell chalet in the Megeve is all the proof you need that Arnoux understands luxury on a whole new level.

Where did it all start?

From his humble beginnings as a carpenter and student of engineering, Eric Arnoux has learned the ins and outs of how to create the perfect living experience, both structurally and aesthetically. Eric Arnoux studied in Grenoble, France. Following this, he took a foray into construction and even sold real-estate before discovering that his true passion is interior design. And the results speak for themselves.

Eric Arnoux’s muse is his girlfriend, who brings a fresh, youthful inspiration to his aesthetic.

It is not just business that Eric Arnoux is passionate about. He has a growing concern about the plight of those who are disadvantaged and suffering. He feels a particular affinity to those who are refugees.

“I am very grateful that over the years I have managed to build a successful business making people’s homes beautiful, but I am growing more and more aware that there are many who have nothing and that I am in a position to be able to help them. I see the increasing number of homeless people in Europe, especially refugees from various countries and I want to make sure that in some way possible, I can contribute to helping to make their lives better,” said Eric Arnoux.

Eric Arnoux believes that an investment in his abilities or a stay in his chalets can support his philanthropic intentions to help those who cannot help themselves. This has inspired the Emirati royal family and following a successful project with them, Arnoux has donated to the cause most close to his heart.

From the desert dune of the UAE, Eric Arnoux will travel to Morocco and then to conquer the US where the jet-set eagerly await him.