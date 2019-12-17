Loro Parque celebrates 47 years of love for nature and animals

Almost on the threshold of Christmas, Loro Parque celebrates this Tuesday, 17 December, its 47th anniversary, in a year in which it has reinforced its love and commitment to nature and animals through the fight against plastic.

The Park celebrates its 47th anniversary on the threshold of Christmas, in a year in which it has strengthened its commitment to nature through the fight against plastic...

Loro Parque opened its doors in 1972 with only 25 employees, 150 parrots and a space of 13 000 square meters. Now, with the surface of over 135 000 m2, the Park has converted into one of the most respected zoological institutions in the world for its beauty, continued commitment to animal welfare, excellence of its facilities and absolute respect for nature.

Bye Bye, Plastic!

Loro Parque maintains a firm commitment to the protection of the environment and the conservation of wildlife. So, this year, in view of the great ravages that plastic is causing on the planet, the park has continued with its strategy of eliminating single-use plastic from its facilities, which was initiated in 2018. Thus, by 2020, it will have managed to avoid more than 90% of this harmful material, ceasing to generate more than 30 tons of plastic waste.

In addition, this year the Park has wanted to go one step further and has launched the project Bye Bye, Plastic. With this project it has installed two large sculptures made from recycled objects that demonstrate the serious problem that this material generates in the environment. These artistic representations, inspired by the work of the Canarian artist Néstor Martín-Fernández de la Torre, will serve to raise awareness among locals and visitors about the dramatic impact of plastic on the oceans, the planet and everyone's life.

Loro Parque Fundación, 25 years of commitment to nature

This year, in the month of September, Loro Parque Fundación has celebrated 25 years of love for nature and commitment to its conservation. The non-profit organization, created by Loro Parque in 1994, has allocated more than 21.5 million dollars throughout its history to more than 180 conservation projects on five continents and has helped to save 9 parrot species from total extinction, while improving populations of hundreds of others.

Coral farm

In the middle of this year, Loro Parque inaugurated an exhibition of the latest novelty: a farm of asexually reproduced corals. Thanks to it, visitors have been able to observe closely the work carried out by the aquarium team with these organisms that occupy an absolutely indispensable place in nature for the oceans and oxygen production.

A year of new welcomes

In 2019, there has been a baby boom in Loro Parque, showing the welfare state of all its animals. Thus, this authentic animal embassy welcomed with great joy to pups of emperor tamarins, zebra sharks, black swans, jellyfish ... and, naturally, as it has the largest and the most diverse reserve of parrots in the world, numerous parrots.

Loro Parque, a true animal Embassy

Loro Parque closes another year in which it has continued to consolidate its position as an authentic animal embassy, in which the specimens that live in its facilities act as representatives of their peers in the wild, most of which are threatened with extinction in one way or another, according to the International Union for the Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Visitors get to know these animals first-hand and become aware of the dangers they face in the wild with the aim of ensuring greater protection for wild populations.

A history of success

Throughout its 47 years of history, the Loro Parque Company has achieved numerous recognitions, as the Plaque and Gold Medal for Tourist Merit awarded by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Tourism of Spain, the Gold Medal of the Government of the Canary Islands, the Gold Medal of the city of Puerto de la Cruz and of the Island Council of Tenerife, among other awards. Loro Parque is also the only company in the Canary Islands to have won the Prince Felipe Award for Business Excellence.

www.loroparque.com



