Ebuyer delivers new Press and PR team in expansion plans

The team officially launches on 1st January, and consists of ten staff members. Led by Craig Ellyard, it includes six writers, two designers and two videographers.

“We’re really excited about Ebuyer’s plans - and we’ve been lucky enough to recruit journalists with extensive experience on the national press,” says Craig who joined Ebuyer in 2014. “We’re going to be extremely pro-active with all aspects of media communications and more than happy to provide everything from director quotes to feature interviews.”

Ebuyer previously used an external agency for much of its content but has decided to move everything in-house in order to maximise opportunities through marketing and promotion.

The team is based at the Ebuyer headquarters in East Yorkshire, where more than two hundred staff members contribute to keeping the business running smoothly. Ebuyer.com has a turnover of over £200 million and recently won Best Tech Provider 2019 in the UK Business Awards.

Established in 1999, Ebuyer is a specialist online retailer of electronics and technology. It’s based in Howden, East Yorkshire, and stocks over 40,000 products on its website (ebuyer.com). Ebuyer fulfils over 15,000 customer orders per week.