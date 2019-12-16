New book by Alan Grayson, “High Crimes: The Impeachment of Donald Trump” comes out as House votes on impeachment

In the same week that the U.S. House of Representatives votes on impeachment, former Congressman Alan Grayson is releasing “High Crimes: The Impeachment of Donald Trump,” a new book on why and how the 45th President must be impeached, convicted, and removed from office.

The book, published by Waterside Publishing, examines the stories of every federal official and state governor who has ever been impeached and measures their high crimes against Donald Trump’s. Trump comes out worse than all of them. In fact, Trump makes them all seem like amateurs.

Author Alan Grayson was a three-term Congressman famous for his description of the GOP’s healthcare plan: “Don’t get sick. And if you do get sick, die quickly.” In his last two terms, he passed more legislation than any other Congressman, and he was the only Congressman who raised most of his campaign funds from small donors.

“IMPEACH the m*th*rf*ck*r!” —Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI).

