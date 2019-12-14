A Win-Win for the Homeless, and Society at Large

Homelessness has been an ongoing issue in our country, in that the homeless become a drain on our resources. They are viewed as a problem to be solved rather than as resources in their own right.

A clever proposal by Rebecca Kaplan, the Oakland California City Council President is receiving national attention: to bring a cruise ship to the city’s port to house up to 1,000 homeless people. However, officials at the Port of Oakland say it is “untenable” due to safety and security issues posed by having a cruise ship berthed at that particular port. We think her idea would have profound merit with a change of location along with this novel twist:

Numerous scientific studies show that the brain-based advanced TM technique Invincible Defense Technology (IDT), if practiced twice a day in large groups, has the effect of raising the consciousness of all those within its field.

Those homeless who are willing could be trained in the advanced non-religious techniques of Transcendental Meditation (TM) and housed aboard the cruise ship at no cost to themselves for a specified length of time. They would enjoy all the amenities of a luxury cruise in exchange for taking part in a large group meditation twice a day, targeting Washington DC.

Why? We are currently living in extremely politically charged and dangerous time brought about by the high collective stress levels in our nation’s capital. Extensive research indicates that the calming field generated by advanced TM meditators can greatly reduce collective stress. It would have a profound positive effect on all those within the government, and noticeable positive changes would begin to occur.

A land-based stress-reducing approach was previously utilized in Washington D.C. over a two-month period in the summer of 1993, where 4,000 meditators gathered for an experiment to lower crime. The result, as documented by an independent board of criminologists, was a 24 percent reduction in criminal violence. This profound reduction in social stress also influenced the public approval of the US president, which suddenly changed from a negative trend to a positive trend, as predicted (Reference: Social Indicators Research, 1999, 47: 153-201).

Anyone who is interested in supporting this Cruising for Change or in learning more about utilizing IDT/TM to resolve political turmoil and reduce social problems such as crime may contact us at: https://www.gapwm.org.

Rather than viewing our homeless as social problems, it makes more sense to give these people the opportunity to raise the quality of their own lives as they help us to resolve our social problems with positive solutions. A win-win for all involved.

About the authors:

Teresa Studzinski, M.A. is the President of The Global Alliance for Preventive Wings in the Military (GAPWM). Arlene J. Schar has served as Dr. David Leffler's Administrative Assistant since 2015. Dr. David Leffler is a member of the Board of Directors at GAPWM.