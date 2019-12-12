UK firm Global Analytica refutes a claim of copyright infringement

London-based Global Analytica - providing consulting, strategic and intelligence services to an international clientele - denies a legal claim brought by 'Oxford Analytica' concerning its use of the generic term 'Analytica' ( Claim Number: IP19500087 ) within its registered company name.

Global Analytica (ga-political.com) is part of the Global Group LLC, based in the United States. Its name and reputation are growing within closed circles of influence, and the company is highly respected for its professionalism and the quality of services it delivers to its clients.

The case is brought in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, which may have heightened sensitivities at Oxford Analytica over any association by name or otherwise.

“I am not sure Oxford Analytica understands who they are dealing with, they chose the wrong adversary. Aristotle must be turning over in his grave!” says Global Analytica’s spokesperson.

"Oxford Analytica seems to fear a discrete and expert competitor. Global Analytica’s team is comprised of former high-ranked intelligence and special services officers, ministers and other highly competent consultants from all around the globe, bringing with them their expertise and impressive networks to the company.

"In a very short amount of time, Global Analytica has taken part in some of the most important operations of the decade. Our work is much different from Oxford Analytica’s. Our field of expertise is human intelligence (HUMINT) and strategic intelligence (STRATINT) and communication. We develop security solutions to our clients (cyber, personal, digital, business, infrastructure and physical security)."

According to The New York Times, Oxford Analytica is an international consulting firm founded in 1975 by an American employee of the National Security Council during the Nixon administration, David Young. During the Watergate investigation, Young was granted limited immunity, before moving to the United Kingdom.

Global Analytica Ltd is officially registered at NATO NCAGE, Dun and Bradstreet, and at the UN Global Marketplace (NCAGE: U1LL1, UNGM Number: 651803, D-U-N-S number: 224792588).

Its parent company, Global Group LLC, is a member of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), and its experts are consultants within four of ICC’s leading international policy commissions (Customs and Trade Facilitation, Trade and Investment Policy, Banking, Commercial Law and Practice).