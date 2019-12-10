World of Humans, a new concept of video game between a Civilization Builder and a Realtime Strategy video game, now on Kickstarter

Squishy Brains Studio announces the launch of a Kickstarter campaign for the “World of Humans” project. World of Humans is a new concept between a Civilization Builder game and a Realtime Strategy game, bringing the Civilization building to a new level.

World of Humans is a new concept between a Civilization Builder game and a Realtime Strategy game, bringing the Civilization building to a new level.

Found cities, build armies, explore, trade, communicate through diplomacy or war, and lead your civilization from prehistory dark era to future times.

https://kickstarter.com/projects/squishybrainsstudio/world-of-humans