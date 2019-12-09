Irish employee engagement firm Workvivo has teamed up with US based Seneca Gaming Corporation

Workvivo will provide an Employee Engagement App to manage Seneca’s employee engagement with their team members across all of their resort and casino properties. These include: Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, New York, Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in Buffalo, New York, and Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca, New York.

This is the latest in a series of positive developments at Workvivo. Just two years old, Workvivo is already one of the world’s fastest-growing providers of internal communications for companies worldwide. Since 2017, Workvivo is being used to engage employees across Ireland, the UK, the USA, Canada, Ireland, Australia, Singapore and China.

Workvivo will provide an app to Seneca Gaming Corporation and it will roll out to all team members in the US before the end of the year. The app is called “Inside 8” which is in reference to the Seneca Gaming Corporation’s HR platform which is branded TheBest8Hours.com and boasts that joining the Seneca team is the best eight hours.

Workvivo co-founder, John Goulding said: “We are very excited to be working with Seneca Gaming Corporation. Employee engagement and a positive employee experience is important for Seneca, and we at Workvivo share the same philosophy. Seneca have big plans for the platform and we’re looking forward to seeing where they take it.”

Holly Gagnon, President & CEO, Seneca Gaming Corporation said: “We are passionate about engaging with our Team Members as well as our guests. Our Team Members are our first customer and in order for them to provide excellent customer service, they need to be informed. We were looking for a new platform to increase employee engagement and strengthen our communication and Workvivo was the best fit for our needs. This new app will allow us to interact and connect with each other in a fun and familiar way.”

Workvivo is the communication platform employees love to use. We took the digital social experience people are familiar with in their personal lives, and applied this to business. Employees can read and post content, like, share and comment in exactly the same way they do outside of the working environment, but they can also recognize others through shout-outs, link posts to company goals and values, create community spaces and publish company articles and events. The way employees interact is changing, and companies must adapt if we’re to maintain high levels of employee engagement. We founded Workvivo to connect employees in new and interesting ways. To increase engagement, to amplify culture and to create a real sense of community.

Seneca Gaming Corporation operates Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino in Niagara Falls, NY, Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino in Salamanca, NY and Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino in downtown Buffalo, NY on behalf of the Seneca Nation of Indians. Since opening Seneca Niagara Casino in 2002, Seneca Gaming Corporation has grown into one of the largest private sector employers in Western New York, with over 3,700 employees at its three locations. In that time, the company has invested more than $1 billion in construction projects at its three locations, including a $40 million renovation at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Today, the casinos collectively attract approximately 15 million guests per year, and offer more than 5.400 slot machines, 140 table games, 1,000 hotel rooms, a championship golf course and other related amenities.

