Verra Announces New Methodology for the Reduction of Enteric Methane Emissions from Ruminants

Methane emissions that result from the digestive process of livestock are responsible for approximately 30% of global anthropogenic methane emissions. These enteric methane emissions are a result of fermentation that occurs as biomass consumed is broken down in the digestive system of ruminants, such as cattle, sheep or goats.

Mootral, a Swiss Agritech company, has developed a new Verified Carbon Standard (VCS) methodology that will reduce such enteric methane emissions. This new methodology is based on a detailed understanding of the biochemical processes in the rumen and of methanogens (the microorganisms within the rumen that produce the methane) and relies on natural feed supplements that inhibit methanogenic activity and thus reduce methane emissions. These supplements are safe for the animals.

This methodology provides the equations and parameters for calculating the emission reductions produced through the use of methanogen-inhibiting feed supplements. For ease of use it uses emission reduction factors, eliminating the need for direct measurement for monitoring. Also, the methodology utilizes an activity method for the demonstration of additionality, which currently is applicable in every country. You can learn more about this methodology here.

Mootral is a Swiss Agritech company that develops innovative, scalable and sustainable solutions for the agricultural systems of tomorrow.

