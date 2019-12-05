BrightBridge secures contract to help leading technology provider Misco streamline key business functions

Misco, a leading multi-vendor technology provider of IT products of over 50,000 technology products and services, is set to revolutionise its key business functions and customer service, after appointing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) expert and Oracle NetSuite partner company BrightBridge Solutions Ltd to develop and implement its cloud ERP solution.

BrightBridge will deliver a 60-user integrated business management solution for Northampton-based Misco, which provides IT products and services to businesses and public sector organisations. The NetSuite ERP system will comprise sales, finance and purchasing functions and also operate seamlessly with Misco’s established eCommerce platform, as part of a distinct smart business architecture.

Andy Stafford, Business Manager at Misco, explains: “As a company already operating in the IT field, we are well-versed in technology solutions. However, we needed a specialist firm to help us develop a robust ERP solution to facilitate support of our strong sales operation, effectively automate our finance functions and seamlessly integrate with our eCommerce platform. BrightBridge displayed the expertise and experience to deliver this, and we are confident in their ability to help us get our business architecture right. This will allow us to continue and improve upon our high levels of customer service, which is important to us as a long-established business.”

The project is now underway, and live production is scheduled for early 2020.

BrightBridge Sales and Marketing Director, Ian Robertson, adds: “When we first met with the Misco team we immediately knew our experience of working with both technology-based companies and service providers would add much value to their project and we are delighted they recognised our expertise. Misco’s strong eCommerce platform is the foundation for its fast, efficient ordering system, for which the firm has become renowned; NetSuite will not only enhance customer service and relationship management but all back-office and business financial functions will be streamlined to effect a significant positive impact on the company’s day-to-day efficiency.”

Andy concludes: “We see our sales team as one of the firm’s biggest assets, so we needed an ERP system that could help us continue to support this, and evolve our high customer service levels. It was a natural step to invest in the right ERP solution to elevate our offering to the next level, and engage an implementation partner – BrightBridge – with extensive knowledge.”

BrightBridge Solutions offers design, development and implementation of NetSuite for businesses in a variety of sectors including wholesale and distribution, discrete manufacturing, financial technology and professional services. For information on BrightBridge, visit www.brightbridgesolutions.com and to keep up to date on the latest NetSuite and industry news and views, follow the BrightBridge social channels - Twitter and LinkedIn.

www.misco.co.uk

Ian Robertson, Sales and Marketing Director, BrightBridge Solutions Ltd

Andy Stafford, Business Manager, Misco

BrightBridge is a leading NetSuite Solution Provider and Sage Business Partner, with offices located in Sharnford, Leicestershire and Reigate, Surrey. The company was formed in early 2015 by a group of colleagues who worked together in ERP and CRM applications for many years, and expanded in February 2018 with the acquisition of Clear ERP Limited, a similar NetSuite Solution Provider.

BrightBridge’s leadership team has been in the IT Industry for over 30 years each. It’s expert operations team has far reaching knowledge and expertise having worked with all the major software vendors. Coming towards the end of its fifth trading year the firm has circa 50 NetSuite customers serviced by a business of 28 people based across two office locations. It serves businesses in various vertical markets including wholesale distribution, discrete manufacturing, professional services, digital technology and FinTech.