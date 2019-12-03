Euro 2020: which teams have already qualified?

The opening match of the Euro 2020 finals will take place on June 12th at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, and qualification is almost complete. 20 places are guaranteed with the final four places to be decided by March’s play-offs. Hungary and Serbia are the favourites in the odds Euro 2020 to qualify for the finals market. But what about the teams that have secured their place already? Let’s take a look at who has already made the finals.

Belgium

Finish at Euro 2016: quarter-finals

Best ever finish: runners-up (1980)

Belgium boasted a 100% winning record during qualification, scoring 40 goals in the process. Under the guidance of Roberto Martinez, the Red Devils topped Group I and are in good form, finishing third at the last World Cup.

Italy

Finish at Euro 2016: quarter-finals

Best ever finish: winners (1968)

Italy won all 10 of their games in Group J to progress as winners. Manager Roberto Mancini has tasted domestic success in multiple countries but taking charge of the Azzurri is his first international post.

England

Finish at Euro 2016: round of 16

Best ever finish: third place (1968)

The Three Lions topped Group A and as things stand are outright favourites for the Championship. But England could do without any unnecessary pressure, given their performance in France at the last tournament, where they crashed out to Iceland in the last 16.

Germany

Finish at Euro 2016: semi-finals

Best ever finish: winners (1972, 1980, 1996)

Germany were Group C winners and manager Joachim Löw has been in charge since 2006, making him the longest-serving European international manager. He previously guided them to World Cup success in 2014.

Spain

Finish at Euro 2016: round of 16

Best ever finish: winners (1964, 2008, 2012)

Spain finished top in Group F. Luis Enrique recently returned to his managerial post, having previously stepped down following the death of his young daughter. Sergio Ramos is one of the ‘old guard’ that remain in the squad and his leadership skills will be key if Spain want success.

Ukraine

Finish at Euro 2016: group stages

Best ever finish: group stages (2012, 2016)

It’s the first time that Ukraine have qualified directly for a Euros tournament and they were surprise winners of Group B. They have never gone further than the group stages, but have legendary striker Andriy Shevchenko at the helm.

France

Finish at Euro 2016: runners-up

Best ever finish: winners (1984, 2000)

Hosts and runners-up of the last tournament, France have an admirable record at the Euros. Appearing in their 13th successive tournament next year, they have reached five finals and won three of them in that time. After winning last year’s World Cup, Coach Didier Deschamps will be looking to complete the international double.

Poland

Finish at Euro 2016: quarter-finals

Best ever finish: quarter-finals (2016)

After winning Group G, Poland will be relying on the fire-power of their all-time leading goal scorer (and most-capped player), Robert Lewandowski. Jerzy Brzęczek seems to have got his side back on track, following disappointment in the Nations League.

Switzerland

Finish at Euro 2016: round of 16

Best ever finish: round of 16 (2016)

Under the guidance of Vladimir Petković, Switzerland have never failed to reach a major finals. However, they are also yet to win a knockout match. They topped Group D to qualify for the 2020 finals.

Croatia

Finish at Euro 2016: round of 16

Best ever finish: quarter-finals (1996, 2008)

Zlatko Dalić took charge in 2017 and led the Croats to the World Cup Final. Instrumental to their success again will be Luka Modrić. The Ballon d’Or winner has won over 120 caps and scored twice in qualifying, as Croatia topped Group E.

Netherlands

Finish at Euro 2016: did not qualify

Best ever finish: winners (1988)

Ronald Koeman was part of the ’88 winning squad and has turned around the nation’s fortunes since taking charge in February 2018. Having missed Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, it is their longest absence from major finals – but the last time it happened, they were crowned winners.

Russia

Finish at Euro 2016: group stages

Best ever finish: winners (as USSR, 1960)

Russia may have recently hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons, but since appointing Stanislav Cherchesov, they’ve reached a World Cup quarter-final and climbed to 38th in the FIFA World Rankings.

Portugal

Finish at Euro 2016: winners

Best ever finish: winners (2016)

The winners of Euro 2016 and the Nations League, Portugal have lost just one game in European competition since Fernando Santos took charge in September 2014. All-time top scorer and most-capped player Cristiano Ronaldo will hope to fire them to victory again.

Turkey

Finish at Euro 2016: group stages

Best ever finish: semi-finals (2008)

Şenol Güneş previously managed Turkey from 2000 to 2004 and returned in February. Since reaching the finals in 1996, Turkey have qualified for five of the last seven tournaments.

Denmark

Finish at Euro 2016: did not qualify

Best ever finish: winners (1992)

Manager Åge Hareide has had major domestic success in Scandinavia and in charge of the Danish national side he took them to the last 16 of the 2018 World Cup. Key to their success is midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is approaching a century of caps.

Austria

Finish at Euro 2016: group stages

Best ever finish: group stages (2008, 2016)

It’s a third appearance in the European Championships for Austria who have failed to get further than the group stages so far. They have also failed to win a game in a European Finals and their last win at a major tournament came at the 1990 World Cup.

Sweden

Finish at Euro 2016: group stages

Best ever finish: semi-finals (1992)

Janne Andersson has sparked Sweden’s success since his appointment. Qualifying top scorer Robin Quaison only made his competitive international debut ahead of the Euro 2020 qualifiers, but is in great domestic form too.

Czech Republic

Finish at Euro 2016: group stages

Best ever finish: winners (as Czechoslovakia, 1976)

Despite winning the tournament as Czechoslovakia, the Czech Republic have qualified for every European tournament since their independence in 1996. In France, they failed to win a game but Jaroslav Šilhavý has been a successful club manager.

Wales

Finish at Euro 2016: semi-finals

Best ever finish: semi-finals (2016)

Wales made their debut at Euro 2016 and shocked everyone by reaching the semi-finals, under the stewardship of Chris Coleman. Now with former midfielder Ryan Giggs at the helm, the Red Dragons will relish the opportunity of successive finals.

Finland

Finish at Euro 2016: did not qualify

Best ever finish: have never qualified

Making their debut in the European Championships, Finland’s success is largely down to top scorer Teemu Pukki. The striker has reached top gear since joining Norwich City.