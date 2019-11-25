72+ Acre Cordillera, Vail, Colorado Compound to Auction No Reserve, Live in New York City via Concierge Auctions

Red Table Ranch—Vail Valley’s re-imagined modern luxury mountain living—will auction this December via Concierge Auctions in cooperation with Broby Leeds of Slifer Smith & Frampton Real Estate. The three-building European concept design compound was completed in January 2019 and is a stone’s throw away from hiking and the three world-class golf courses of The Club at Cordillera below spectacular views of the New York Mountain Range. Offered for $6.5 million, the property will sell No Reserve. Bidding will open December 17th via Concierge Auctions’ online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com, and culminate at a live auction event in New York City on December 19th.

“Living at Red Table Ranch is truly incomparable,” stated Traci O’Connor, designer. “Designing this home was all about tranquility. During the mornings, you see all of the mountain surroundings as well as a couple hundred miles down the Valley. Here, the stresses of the world can just be gone.”

Nestled on a sprawling 72.3 acres of Colorado countryside, Red Table Ranch is perched above unparalleled mountain vistas. From the 1,000-square-foot heated patio to the state-of-the-art kitchen and multiple living areas, the 4,600-square-foot main house effortlessly integrates outdoor and indoor spaces through Zola LiftSlide Doors. The detached 930-square-foot two-bedroom guest house includes its own kitchen, laundry, and private deck. Features include a luxurious library, entertainment room, first-floor master bedroom and detached 1,030-square-foot heated garage.

“This is a really unique property; it’s all about the views. The panorama across the Valley is outstanding, and the home was laid out to see these breathtaking views from every room,” stated Architect Kyle Webb of K.H. Webb Architects. “Consisting of two 35-acre parcels that were joined together, it’s pretty unique to have this kind of individual estate sitting on such a large format property inside a gated community. It doesn’t exist anywhere else in the Vail Valley.”

World-class outdoor activities can be found outside Red Table Ranch’s backdoor, including premier hiking, snowboarding, skiing, fly fishing, and world-class golfing. Cordillera amenities include tennis courts, a full equestrian center, indoor/outdoor pools, and Athletic Center. Both fine and casual dining, summer camps for the kids, and endless hiking, biking, and cross-country skiing opportunities mean the new owner will never need to leave the community to enjoy all that Vail Valley has to offer. In addition to the Cordillera amenities, The Club at Cordillera includes three world-class golf courses and a short course. Shopping and entertainment are 10 minutes away to Riverwalk; Vail, Beaver Creek, and the Vail-Eagle Airport are all under 30 minutes; and Denver is just over two hours.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key for Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in a new home built for a family in need.

