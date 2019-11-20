Netrix, LLC Planning to Grow US-based Employment by 20% Based on Client Demand for Microsoft Focused Professional Services

Netrix, LLC, announces plans for growing more than 20% of their domestic workforce in the next 12 months.

Netrix, LLC, a U.S.-based IT consulting company has grown over 300% in the last five years. As a result of the increasing success and demand of both their professional and managed services groups, particularly expertise around Microsoft solutions, Netrix will be hiring an additional 60 technical employees over the next 12 months nationally with many including pre-sales and delivery roles. The company’s growth and success has come from its focus on current employee experience, leadership focus on organizational alignment with their client’s business needs, and newly created methodologies that increase automation and decrease deployment times.

Netrix continues be a go-to resource for Microsoft internal sellers looking for partners that have had proven success time and time again. In the past year, Microsoft referred over 400 customers with over 100 of their mid-market and enterprise clients around security, collaboration, cloud, and workplace transformation that included managed services, professional services, migrations and deployments.

Netrix is fortunate to have experienced and passionate engineers that are not only good at the technology but also capable of educating clients of all levels. They have participated in over 300 educational technical sessions through webinars, client locations, and in-person events at Microsoft Technology Centers across the United States.

Netrix is fully dedicated to developing, implementing and supporting Microsoft solutions as businesses look towards transformation around security, cloud consumption, data intelligence, application development, and collaboration around Teams.

Neil Parekh, a partner at Netrix leading the Cloud Infrastructure and Security team, stated, “Netrix employs an elite team of delivery focused consultants with a unique blend of both technical and business acumen across a multitude of technologies with a significant growth around the Microsoft 365 stack. We are excited to continue our expansion nationally in order to meet the increasing demands of our customers and continue to be the Microsoft go-to Gold Partner on a national scale.”

The increase in employment and growth is expected to put Netrix at over 750 employees across North America, Europe and Asia by the end of 2020.

Netrix is known for their ability to quickly adapt to the changing technology landscape and needs of their clients. They provide integrated solutions utilizing proven technologies and their own IP to improve synergy amongst their clients’ processes, people, and customers. Netrix serves both mid-market and global enterprises, as well as, local, state, and federal governments and specializes in cloud, infrastructure, security, custom applications, data intelligence, collaboration, networking, unified communications, managed services, AV, and room system design and integrations.